Joanna Gaines reveals way son Crew has 'taken over' family home — and fans have a lot to say

Joanna Gaines' youngest son is leaving quite the decorative mark on the family home.

Crew, who is six, has definitely taken after his parents when it comes to arts, crafts, gardening, and all things home, and his mom's latest video certainly proves it.

In addition to Crew, the Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 20, who recently who is in his second year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, 16, and Emmie Kay, 14.

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a sweet video highlighting Crew's personality, and his affinity for scattering miniatures around the house.

The doting mom gave fans a tour of some of Crew's miniatures stacked on domino pieces, including a blue octopus, some very tiny kitchen utensils, a dinosaur, little glass dogs and a turtle, and more octopi and stacked dominoes.

"Well this situation has taken over our living room," Joanna wrote in her caption, admitting: "Honestly, I love it."

© Getty Images Joanna and her husband Chip are based in Waco, Texas

She added: "Maybe Crew could teach a @masterclass one day on decorating and filling a home with miniatures." Joanna herself has a Masterclass about home design.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one suggesting: "So sweet. I'll hire him. I have dollhouses I've built. I need a decorator!" as others followed suit with: "Oh my gosh! Here! For! This! Bring on all the wonder and imagination," and: "I would definitely take that class," as well as: "What a BEAUTIFUL childhood."

© Instagram Crew is the youngest of the Gaines' five kids

Joanna has always encouraged Crew's imagination, and just last month, she released a new children's book in his honor, titled The World Needs the Wonder You See.

© Instagram He is quite the adventurer

Moreover, that imagination extends to what Crew thinks his parents do for work. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, as host Kelly Clarkson asked Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines whether they thought their youngest was aware of what his parents really do for work, Chip said: "I don't think so, no."

© Tommy Nelson/Magnolia Joanna recently published a book inspired by him

Still, that hasn't precluded him from fan encounters, and the dad-of-five further shared that there have been times when the family has been out, and little Crew has asked: "Why does everyone know me?"

However it appears he hasn't minded much, and Chip joked that Crew will "brag" that fans don't know Chip and Joanna, they know him. At the time, they also shared a video of Crew walking with his parents from what appeared to be their recent trip to New York City; in it, Chip asks his son what he thinks they do for work, to which he simply replied: "You cook."