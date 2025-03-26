Adolescence left you terrified? Here's how to set 'clear boundaries' with your teen online

Adolescence is an unsettling watch, especially for parents. The Netflix drama, which had almost 6.5 million viewers watching the first episode in its first week, has ignited a national conversation with its gripping fictional story of a 13-year-old boy who, after being exposed to misogynistic content online, is arrested for murdering his schoolmate.

In today's digital world, keeping children safe online is just as crucial as ensuring their physical wellbeing. According to Ofcom, one in six (16%) parents of children aged three to 12 have yet to speak to their child about online safety, despite nine in 10 (92%) being concerned about the content and people their kids are exposed to online.

Alex Towers from BT Group shared with HELLO! that more parents are recognising the need to be as vigilant about their child’s digital safety as they are about real-world dangers.

"At EE, we advise against smartphones for children under 11 and social media for those under 13. We also provide guidance on using parental controls and family-sharing tools," Alex explains.

"But just as important as these safeguards is maintaining open and ongoing conversations with your child - whatever their age - about navigating the online world safely."

How to keep your child safe online

Regardless of whether you've seen Adolescence or you're yet to watch it, it's no secret that approaching the topic of staying safe online is a difficult one. Parenting expert Sue Atkins shares five practical ways to start 'the chat' about online safety.

Pick a safe space © Getty Images Try to spark a conversation with your child in a setting that feels comfortable. "Having the conversation somewhere neutral, where you both can focus on something else, such as whilst driving, or walking, is a great way to take the pressure off," explains Sue.

Guide, don’t override "Some freedom is important," says Sue. "Children must develop their own toolkits to navigate the world but arming them with clear guidance gives them a solid foundation on which to approach new online space." In a digital age, it's likely your child will probably know more than you about certain online sites and trends, while you will likely know more about the potential dangers and motives behind certain content and behaviours online. © Jon Challicom You have to build trust with your child's online habits "Showing respect to their skillset will make them more comfortable to respect yours," Sue explains. Age appropriate Limiting what websites and apps your child under 11 can access is usually more straightforward than telling a teenager what they can or can't do online. "From 11 and up, you're likely to have more success explaining to your child the way people behave and the motivations behind them when explaining why you've put online safety settings in place," says Sue. "The goal in both interactions is to maintain trust, while setting clear boundaries."

'No' can be the kindest word © Getty Set clear boundaries with your child "Learning to set boundaries with your children is not just about protecting them, it’s also about teaching discipline, gratitude, and the power to set their own boundaries as they grow into adults. Being firm, but always kind, is the best gift you can give your children on the cusp of adulthood," says Sue.