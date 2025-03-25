Steve Brown is embarking on a new adventure. After competing for Great Britain in the Paralympics, becoming an esteemed sports pundit, and presenting episodes of Countryfile, The One Show, and Escape to the Country, the 43-year-old is taking on parenthood.

Based in Sittingbourne, Kent, with his partner, Becca, the couple have been adjusting to life as a family of three in recent months, after welcoming a bouncing baby girl named Lyra Rose. Born on June 18, 2024, the adorable tot's arrival was initially kept under wraps, with Steve choosing to confirm the news in February 2025.

© Instagram/Steve Brown Steve Brown welcomed his daughter Lyra Rose last summer

"People have been so kind and polite about her," Steve told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "So many people had been asking after her and so many people were interested, so I thought why not say hi and thank you to everyone for their support?"

Finally ready to introduce the oh-so-sweet Lyra, Steve opens up about the IVF journey that he and Becca faced, while sharing an update on their family life by the coast. Keep reading for all the details…

© Instagram/Steve Brown Steve and his partner Becca are raising their baby girl in Kent

When HELLO! congratulated Steve and Becca on their new arrival, they were filled with pride. "Thank you. She's a good little girl and full of energy!" gushed Steve. "It's very hard, but it's the best job in the world!" added Becca.

Asked how they'd been getting on, the presenter joked that sleep deprivation had become all too real. "It's not necessarily hard. It's just relentless – nonstop!" said Steve. "And you tie that in with the nights, the sleeping or lack of and all the things that come with it. It's stressful, but we couldn't be happier.

© Instagram/Steve Brown Steve and Becca are incredibly proud of little Lyra

"Without a doubt, the good times, the smiles, the laughing, and those milestones when she starts sitting up or making different noises at you, or when you start to realise her body language and she can read your body language at such an early age, those little moments outweigh any sleepless night," he continued.

"Instantaneously, the love that we've got for each other and Lyra outweighs any kind of tiredness or grumbly baby 100 times over."

© Instagram/Steve Brown The couple welcomed Lyra after embarking on an IVF journey

Steve and Becca welcomed their daughter last summer, after navigating the highs and lows of IVF, something which he shared with his followers on Instagram. "Neither myself nor Becca has any qualms with talking about IVF and being honest about IVF," Steve explained to HELLO!.

"It's something that we're very grateful we can do. And we are so pleased that we're in a world where that's possible because with my disability and other complications with [Becca] in terms of fertility, there's no way that we would have been able to have a baby without it.

"To be in a world where it's possible for me and Becca to have the opportunity to have a beautiful daughter called Lyra Rose in our life is something that we're grateful for and it's something that we're passionate about. We know that we're not the only people that have had IVF either. It takes forever and costs the earth to do [...] but being open about IVF certainly helps us get through the minefield of it."

With the family settled in the town of Sittingbourne, Steve and Becca are "very happy" with their current home, which is just ten minutes from the beach, and just a short drive from Steve's younger brothers and their families.

WATCH: Escape to the Country star Steve Brown reveals baby joy on the show

"I am very happy with where we live in terms of location and property. We've got a great outdoor space for Lyra. We've got the beach 10 minutes away. We've got nature reserves, fields and countryside, and there are parks down the road," he mused. Steve added that he and Becca are "fortunate" to have "everything that you would want for Lyra in terms of growing up".