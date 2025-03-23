The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares new video of rarely-seen daughter

Will Kirk is in the thick of his very own home renovation. The Repair Shop expert – who recently moved to Farnham, Surrey – has been working on his countryside property with help from his daughter….well, kind of.

© Instagram Will Kirk shared a hilarious video of his daughter as they headed to a DIY store

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the presenter joked that his little girl hadn't been much help as they headed out for supplies on Sunday. "Not much happening on the house today, as my builder has had five juice breaks and is on their third trip to the DIY store," he quipped alongside a sweet video.

Giving fans a rare glimpse of the adorable tot, Will's daughter could be seen wearing her very own tool belt in the clip – looks like she's following in her father's footsteps! Happy to help her dad, Will's oldest child, whose name remains unknown, has chipped in on several of her parents' DIY projects lately.

WATCH: Will Kirk’s daughter steals the limelight in new video detailing major home update

Earlier this month, Will shared a clip of his daughter painting some wooden panelling pink. In a moment which melted fan's hearts, the curly-haired youngster got stuck in, as her mum Polly began peeling off old wallpaper.

Following the family's big move from London in 2024, Will has been determined to transform their new house. From sanding the floorboards to plastering and clearing out an old fireplace, the TV star has certainly got his hands full.

Addressing his followers on social media this month, the father-of-two explained: "Last year, we packed up our life in London and said goodbye to our flat and moved into our first house. It's a new project and one slightly larger than what I'm used to.

© Instagram Will has been completing lots of DIY projects at home

"I've been doing the majority of the work myself with a little bit of help from my wife and my daughter. I've had to learn lots and lots of new skills, as well as making use of some of my restoration skills."

He finished by adding: "It's going to be a long journey, but hopefully you'll follow me along the way." Meanwhile, in a caption, he added: "Looking forward to sharing a different kind of restoration journey with you."

© instagram Will and his wife Polly moved to the country with their two kids last year

Will and his wife Polly decided to move from their Wandsworth flat after welcoming a baby boy in autumn 2024. Sharing a photo of their newborn son in October, the presenter wrote: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

In a recent appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend, Will was quizzed about all of the big changes in his life. "Since you were on here back in 2021, things have happened to you. You've got two children now. You're now a dad with responsibilities and a lack of sleep," Alan remarked.

© Instagram The couple has purchased a Victorian property in Surrey

"So I have a boy and a girl. My daughter is just over two and a half, and my son is three months," Will replied, noting that he knows "all about" sleep deprivation.

"Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening," he continued. "My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the garden,' but I went straight to the garden."