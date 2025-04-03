A celebrity baby whisperer reveals non-negotiable tips - and my 16-month-old finally slept through the night

Sleep is the topic on every parent's lips. Usually how much they are NOT getting. I've got a 16-month-old and he's always been a 'bad sleeper' if you want to call it that. I thought it was about time to bring in the big guns, aka Sarah Patel, who has helped thousands of parents including celebrities like The One Show's Alex Jones, actress Sheree Murphy and presenter Jenny Powell to get their little ones to sleep better.

Sarah is a certified baby and toddler sleep consultant and the founder of Teach To Sleep. Her ethos is all about using gentle responsive strategies – with no daunting cry it out techniques in sight!

Sarah with her own two children who are 18 months apart

Within a few weeks of chatting with Sarah, my son slept through the night for the first time EVER. Keep reading for her ultimate tips to get your little bubba to sleep…

What does a baby sleep consultant do? Here's how it worked for us:

Sarah has over 15 years of experience in this field

The first step was an online call about my son, his temperament and habits. Firstly, I liked that Sarah didn't judge us for co-sleeping or picking him up out of the cot to give him a reassuring cuddle. It really felt like she was there to help, not to lecture. She also reassured us that it's totally normal for babies to wake up overnight.

Right away Sarah suggested that perhaps he was a 'low sleep need baby'. Not exactly what you want to hear off the back of a 5am start, but she did have good news…

Sleeping through the night seemed like an impossible task before we met Sarah

Despite him perhaps not needing as much sleep as some little ones his age, with a few adjustments, Sarah predicted he would be able to sleep for longer stretches overnight, which was the ultimate goal for us.

She then decided upon two options: either making his bedtime later or trying to reduce to just one nap, both having the principle of less daytime sleep = more nighttime sleep.

We encouraged him to form a bond with a teddy

We opted for the one nap strategy as he was close to the age that kids typically drop a nap anyway. The first day was beyond perfect – I kept him busy in the morning (shout out to my local library for the fabulous bounce and rhyme class) and then he went off like a light at 11:30am as Sarah had suggested.

After trying that for a week, we were then asked to complete a sleep diary where Sarah reviewed the patterns. It proved he really is a low sleep need baby as even with one short nap and early mornings, he was happy enough throughout the day. A slightly later bedtime and a shorter nap was the combo that worked for us, and after a few weeks of the routine he slept through the night for the first time ever – on his 16-month birthday!

Nap time was the key for us

Sarah's sleep through the night tips

Remind yourself that wake-ups are normal

Firstly, remind yourself that it's so normal for babies and young children to wake up overnight to check they are safe – you and your baby are not doing anything wrong!

Introduce a comforting soft toy

Try introducing a teddy or comforter so that this can eventually become a sleep aid rather than other tools like rocking, shushing, cuddling. You may need to role play with the teddy to get your child to form an attachment with it first.

© Getty Images It's normal for children to want comfort

Think about their temperature

The Lullaby Trust recommends keeping the room that your baby sleeps in between 16-20C. It is also worth checking your baby’s core body temperature by putting two fingers down the back of their neck or torso. But do remember that their hands and feet will always feel colder than their core body temperature because babies have poor circulation.

Ask yourself if they are uncomfortable?

Is your baby suffering from reflux? Are food allergies playing a part? Is teething a problem? Some little ones will be really affected by teething (both of mine were) whereas others won’t even notice it happening. You know your baby best, have a think about how they could be feeling.

Do they want reassurance?

It is really normal for little ones to miss you at night. Going to sleep is a big period of total separation and most little ones will sleep better (and for longer) if they are near you. Or, if they are two-three years old they could have developed a fear of the dark as their imagination runs wild.

Feed them if they need it

Younger babies have tiny tummies so need frequent feeds. As babies get a little older, they can usually go for longer periods without needing to have any milk, but there is no magic age or weight when we can confidently say that a baby is no longer hungry at night.

© Getty Images Day time naps are very important

Monitor their daytime sleep

If your baby has had too much sleep or not enough sleep during the day, it can have a knock-on for wake-ups. I wouldn't suggest following a strict nap schedule set for your baby's age but rather create a nap routine that suits your baby's individual temperament and their particular sleep needs. My online courses teach you everything you need to know about how to work out what sleep needs.

Don't stress

My biggest advice to you is to not get hung up on getting your child to sleep through the night. Yes, you can get them to sleep for longer stretches with my advice, but all babies will eventually sleep through the night even if you do nothing.

Need a little more help? Sarah's Instagram is a wealth of knowledge, and her introduction calls are free.