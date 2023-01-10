How to dress baby for sleep during cold weather

Knowing how to dress your baby for sleep during the winter can be challenging for parents who want to ensure their little one sleeps safe and sound when the temperature drops – too few layers and they may get cold overnight, but too many and they run the risk of overheating.

So just what is the best thing to choose and what tog sleeping bag should you opt for? We've got the answers to all your sleep questions from Kate Holmes, Head of Support and Information at The Lullaby Trust.

What should baby wear to sleep in the winter?

"We know that the colder months can be difficult for families and we understand it can be tempting to wrap your baby up to keep them warm while they sleep. However, we know that overheating increases the chances of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and research shows that it's better for babies to be cooler rather than too hot." Kate explains.

"To reduce the risk of overheating, avoid using thick bedding and duvets and remove any outdoor clothing and hats when you are indoors," she adds.

Research shows it is better for babies to be cooler rather than too hot when they're sleeping

"During the winter, firmly tucked in sheets and blankets (not above shoulder height) or a well-fitted baby sleeping bag are fine for babies to sleep in.

"If you are using a baby sleeping bag, do not be tempted to add extra blankets on top of this. Choose a higher tog sleeping bag for cooler temperatures, and add an extra layer of bedclothes if your baby is still cold. Do not use hot water bottles, microwavable wheat bags or electric blankets in any baby sleep space (cot, crib, Moses basket or adult bed) as these could cause your baby to overheat."

How can I check if my baby is too warm?

"Every baby is different, and it’s important to regularly check your baby for signs they are getting too hot or too cold. If your baby is too hot, the back of their neck or their chest will feel sweaty or clammy and a layer of bedclothes or bedding should be removed to try and cool them down," Kate recommends.

How do I know if my baby is too cold at night?

Feeling your babies neck or chest is the best way to check their temperature

"Feeling your baby's hands or feet is not a reliable way to monitor their temperature, as they will always feel colder than the rest of their body," Kate says. Instead, check their neck or chest, and if you notice that your baby is too cool, then add an extra layer of clothing.

What temperature should a baby's room be?

The recommended room temperature for a baby is 16-20 degrees, which may be difficult to maintain in warmer months. While it can be tempting to use extra layers or heating to keep your baby warm, you should never place their cot directly next to a radiator or have another heat source, like a portable heater, directly aimed at them. Babies are unable to regulate their temperature, so may get too hot and are unable to move out of the way of the heat source.

For more information on creating a safe sleep environment for babies visit The Lullaby Trust.

