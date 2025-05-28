Charlie Dimmock's frank response to 'huge' commitment of having children

Though she has been presenting BBC's Garden Rescue since 2016, Charlie Dimmock's presenting career goes much further back to when she first skyrocketed to fame on Ground Force in the late 1990s.

Since then, the beloved gardening expert has had a few relationships in the spotlight, though she has more recently been open about enjoying her single lifestyle.

However, her specific decision not to have children can be traced back to quite early in her stardom.

Back in 2000, Charlie opened up to The Sunday Mirror about her stance on having children and the various commitments and sacrifices that come with it.

Referring to her relationship with viticulturalist John Mushet, whom she had been dating for more than 10 years at the time, she suggested that marriage was not on the cards: "Truly it's not something that comes up in conversation.

"It's not important. I suppose it would only become important if we ever decided to have children, but maybe not even then."

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie Dimmock joined Garden Rescue in 2016

After then being asked more directly about whether she wanted to have children, Charlie responded: "At some point I suppose. I think John would like kids but I still don't feel I'm old enough to look after a child."

She added: "It's a huge responsibility and a daunting one, and I'm not sure I'm ready for it yet. People say that having a child is the biggest financial commitment two people can make, so how can I make that commitment when I don't even own a house?"

Charlie and John soon ended their relationship, in 2001, after her affair with Andy Simmons, a microphone operator on Ground Force was revealed.

Charlie Dimmock's love life over the years

The affair was short-lived, as the gardening expert soon dated a different member of the crew, sound technician Barry Smith. However, since the end of that relationship, Charlie has kept her romantic life completely private.

© Rex Charlie Dimmock has been open about her decision not to have children since early in her career

She has also completely ruled out the possibility of marriage, telling the Daily Mail in 2014: "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point.

"I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

© ITV Charlie Dimmock recently spoke to Alan Titchmarsh about being single

Most recently, she was questioned about her love life at the end of last year, when she joined Alan Titchmarsh in a festive episode of his ITV show, Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh.

On the show, she said: "The older I get, the happier I get being on my own," doubling down on her contentment.