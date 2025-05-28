Dick Strawbridge's rare photo with 41-year-old dishy doppelgänger son

'Like father, like son' has never been truer than when it comes to Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge and his lookalike son James, 41.

On Tuesday, James, who is a chef, shared a snap with his famous father and they were total doppelgängers.

The smiling duo not only have very similar facial hair, but they sat in the same pose, wearing the same hue of green and clutched their beers identically. Two peas in a pod!

Dick and his son James were pictured together

James appeared to be visiting the legendary Chateau in France from his UK home. In his subsequent Instagram Stories, he was filming himself preparing dishes in the kitchen for an event.

When James first popped up on his father's show, fans were taken aback by his handsome looks. Fans were quick to swoon over the talented cook on X (at the time called Twitter) when he made his on-screen appearance, with one writing: "I didn't think this programme could get any better and then elder son comes to visit," while another wrote: "Oh my, he's gorgeous. Channel 4 give him his own show immediately!"

James' comments on his famous father

James and his famous dad

James sat down with HELLO! to chat about his relationship with his father and revealed what he thinks of being told he looks like his dad. "I've got a better-groomed moustache and beard, I'd like to say for the record. But yes, more and more as I get older. People find it quite amusing when they say: 'Oh you look like your dad,' but I'd say that it's fairly normal. I'm getting those wrinkles, those laughter lines, where I tend to be in a pretty good mood."



It's not just his looks he gets from his dad, also his culinary skills. "I wouldn't tell him this, but I have learned some of his cooking tricks now and they do work," he admits.

James on Cornish life

James lives with his family in Cornwall and when asked if he'd consider a move across the channel to be with his dad, he said it's unlikely.

"I'm really settled in Cornwall, and I'm a massive fan of where we live. I love the UK, and I love visiting France," he said.

© Instagram James often visits Château de la Motte-Husson

"When I go visit the Chateau [Chateau de la Motte-Husson], it's always quite difficult going back to my end of terrace ex-council house with a normal kitchen but every Englishman's home is a castle. I love my house and I love my family, so I never feel too sad leaving my dad's chaos. Having the channel in the way is a bit of an obstacle for catching up often, but we're always chatting."

Dick also has another grown up child, Charlotte, and he shares two children, Arthur and Dorothy with current wife Angel. Dick and Angel have been lovingly restoring their family home since 2015 when they bought it for £280,000.

© Instagram Dick with his younger kids

Fans adore seeing updates from the iconic property, everything from the idyllic moat and stunning walled garden through to the mesmerizing library room.