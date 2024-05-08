Inside Charlie Dimmock's 13-year relationship with John Mushet that ended with Ground Force affair

Charlie Dimmock quickly became a household name as the host of the BBC's Ground Force alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh. The trio fronted the popular programme for its entire run between 1997 and 2005.

After an 11-year hiatus from TV, Charlie returned to our screens in 2016 as the new host of Garden Rescue alongside the Rich Brothers, Harry and David Rich, until their departure in 2021. The show recently returned with a brand new series, which sees Charlie, 57, compete against garden designers to transform lacklustre outdoor spaces across the UK.

While we know all about Charlie's TV career, what about her love life? Keep reading to find out all we know, from her 13-year relationship to her current relationship status...

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock returned to screens in 2016

Charlie Dimmock's 13-year relationship with John Mushet

While travelling in New Zealand during the early nineties Charlie met viticulturist John Mushet, whom she settled down with upon returning home. Although John referred to her as "the missus" during their relationship, the pair were never married and went their separate ways in 2001 after Charlie had a short relationship with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons.

However, her time with Andy was short-lived as Charlie went on to date another member of the programme's crew, sound technician Barry Smith.

© Photo: Getty Images Charlie was in a 13-year relationship with John Mushet

During an interview with the Daily Mail shortly after news of her affair went public, Charlie revealed that she had no regrets about what happened, telling the paper: "We've talked to each other a few times since we broke up.

"I don't see Andy any more, but I don't regret what happened. You wouldn't do anything if you kept worrying about what might go wrong."

© Tony Sapiano/Shutterstock Charlie hosted Ground Force with Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh

Charlie's love life now

Since her relationship with Barry, Charlie has kept her romantic life out of the limelight.

She has, however, ruled out the prospect of marriage. "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point," she told the Daily Mail in 2014.

© Spun Gold TV/Declan Tyldesley/BBC Charlie has ruled out marriage

"I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

Charlie is clearly happy as a single woman, telling The Independent in 2016 that she enjoys her own company. "I'm way past marriage at this point," she said. "I'm going to be 50 this year. Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me."

© Spun Gold TV Charlie with her Garden Rescue co-stars Chris Hull, Flo Headlam, and Lee Burkhill

The star continued: "I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I'm very selfish like that. I don't mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself."