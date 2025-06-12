Parenting expert decodes how 'feral summer' really impacts kids

Like many parents, I'm nervously counting down the weeks until the long summer break, wondering how I'll be able to entertain my little cherub as well as the childminder has been doing. Well, it turns out you should be opting for a 'feral summer', according to parenting pro Hannah Keeley. She has a behavioural therapy and neuroscience background and has featured on NBC News, Today Show and more, sharing her tips for surviving and thriving in parenthood.

What is a 'feral summer'?

"Think backyard chaos, creativity from boredom, and building confidence with dirt and scraped knees," says Hannah. "Here are five research-backed reasons why ditching the schedule could be the best parenting decision of the summer. Plus, I’ll share some quick tips for how to do it!"

© Getty Images Hannah tells us to ditch the schedule

1. Structure fatigue

"During the school year, kids are often overscheduled with classes, sports, and extracurricular activities, leaving little room for rest or creativity," explains Hannah. "Summer is the perfect time to hit pause. Letting go of the rigid routines gives kids space to decompress, breathe, and rediscover what makes them curious and excited. A less structured day gives their brains the chance to reset, which is actually crucial for emotional and mental development."

2. Boredom isn't a problem, it's a portal

"We tend to see boredom as something to fix, but in reality, it's a spark," Hannah insists. "When kids don’t have something immediately planned or handed to them, they’re forced to get resourceful. That’s when imagination comes alive — whether they start building with sticks, writing a story, or creating an elaborate role-play game with their siblings. Boredom isn’t a problem; it’s an invitation to invent."

© Getty Images Boredom encourages creativity

3. Confidence comes from chaos:

"When children are allowed to take small risks, get dirty, or figure things out on their own, they grow in ways that structured activities just can’t offer," explains Hannah. "They learn how to troubleshoot, bounce back from mistakes, and trust themselves. Whether it’s climbing a tree, having a back garden adventure, or running a lemonade stand, those moments of chaos actually build lifelong confidence and independence."

4. Screens down = brains up

Hannah warns against the use of too much screentime: "Digital devices are easy entertainment, but too much screen time dulls creativity and stunts communication". She goes on to suggest a 'feral summer' instead, where kids have "a chance to unplug and reconnect — with nature, with family, and with themselves". She adds: "Kids who spend more time outdoors and less time online tend to sleep better, move more, and use their brains in more dynamic and imaginative ways."

© Getty Images Allow your little ones to take some risks this summer

5) Parents win too

"Letting your kids go a little wild doesn’t mean you’re neglecting them – in fact, it means you’re giving everyone room to breathe," assures Hannah. "When you stop trying to micromanage every minute of the day, you free up time and energy to actually enjoy your summer too. It's less about doing more, and more about being present for the real, messy, joy-filled moments that actually matter."

Hannah's final tip… Remember that you are enough. Mums especially always feel like they're not doing enough, which leads to this insane, desperate need to structure our children's lives. You're doing enough. Now, embrace the fun!