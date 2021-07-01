Hilary Duff is a big fan of this genius hands-free child carrier - and you'll want one, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The best parenting buys come from those in the know and the must-have kids product of the moment? The MiniMeis carrier, the world’s first shoulder carrier for children– and it’s got a celebrity fanbase in Hilary Duff too.

The actress gifted husband Matthew Koma a MiniMeis shoulder carrier backpack for Father’s Day, which he proudly showed off on Instagram with the help of the couple’s daughter, Banks Violet.

He captioned the post: “Best dad’s day gift, ever!”

The MiniMeis G4 Shoulder Carrier, £149.99/$169, MiniMeis

And she’s not alone. Thousands of families praise the MiniMeis for its ease of use, comfort for both parent and child and for giving their kids the best view – little ones sit in the carrier like a seat just above the wearers shoulders, giving tots the best view.

Created by three Norwegian dads who wanted to inspire parents to take their children on outdoor adventures, it’s become the must-have for mums and dads who love to explore the great outdoors with their brood, from gentle walks in the countryside to hiking.

Some parents even swear by it for days out to theme parks, the beach and exploring cities too. Suitable for children aged 6 months to five-years-old, they’re strapped in with a nine-point seat belt and the design leaves the wearer free to move around.

The child sits on a specially designed seat, with a supportive backrest to help them sit up straight. It also has adjustable straps to make it as comfortable as possible.

The MiniMeis shoulder carrier is best buy for family holidays with little ones

Super easy to use, lightweight and the carrier folds up like a laptop (so saves on boot space too). Plus, it helps parents protect themselves from child-carrying injuries; the unique design spreads the weight of the child across the wearers shoulders, evenly distributing the weight around the body.

The MiniMeis G4 Shoulder Carrier, £149.99/$169, MiniMeis

And if you need further proof it’s a genius parenting essential, check out the five star customer reviews! One customer commented: “Our little girl loves being up nice and tall and we love how secure she is up on my shoulders” while another wrote: “We absolutely think everyone with kids needs a MiniMeis! Our adventures got ten times easier and more fun with ours.”

