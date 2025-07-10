Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s teenage kids create 'tough battle' for parents

It's not easy having teenagers, and Freddie Prinze Jr. isn't afraid to say it.

The She's All That actor is a dad to two kids, daughter Charlotte, 15, and son Rocky, 12, who he shares with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, who he married in 2002, after meeting in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The couple is just two months away from their youngest also joining the teenagers club, and the dad-of-two is getting candid about how "tough" it can be to balance it all.

© Getty Images Sarah and Freddie during a rare red carpet appearance in 2024

Speaking with People about his kids' hectic summer social schedules, Freddie said: "You get a little unbalanced because a lot of kids' friends are on vacation, or they go to camp at someplace else, or they're busy with camp locally, so you are more present."

"They're not running away from you as much," he noted, adding: "Like, 'Dad, can you take me here? Can you take me there? Can I see this guy? Can I see that girl?'"

"We try to keep our kids pretty active. You're definitely more necessary, and you might feel like a chauffeur, and that's a normal feeling for a parent to go through, but you're definitely more necessary in the summer," he continued.

© Instagram Sarah with her daughter Charlotte

He went on to credit his wife's patience as a key to getting through it all. "The practicing of patience in the face of teenage power is a tough battle. It's like All Might versus whatever horrible villain he was facing in My Hero Academia, that level of difficulty," he said, referring to the anime series.

"Patience, I think, is the ultimate power, and if you don't have it, it's a muscle you have to work out. So, definitely put the time in because it will help you win all the arguments," he maintained.

© Instagram The couple keeps their kids out of the spotlight

He further shared: "I had to learn it more than I was born with it. Sarah was better with it initially," adding: "Patience was something I learned and got better at over time, like anything else."

Freddie — who has teamed up with DoorDash this summer for the five-week Summer of DashPass promotion — giving more insight into his and Sarah's home life, also said: "I'm not trying to cook seven days a week. We try to go out someplace nice, maybe once a week if we can, once every two weeks, depending on schedules, things like that."

© Getty Sarah and Freddie in 2000

And for nights in, he revealed: "I got a creamless tomato soup that my mom taught me how to make back in the day that [the kids] really like, but these are all things that take a long ass time to cook. So, all their favorite stuff takes hours to make properly. They like when I make New Mexico green chili chicken enchiladas. I'm like, 'Yo, that's six hours over the stove. Are you kidding me right now?' But that's what they like, so that's what they get."