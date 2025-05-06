Meet Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's two kids — plus all about their third on the way

Motherhood is Rihanna's best look yet.

The "Umbrella" singer first became a mom in May 2022, when she and her partner of over five years, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together, son RZA, though his name wasn't revealed until his first birthday.

Speaking of becoming a mom to British Vogue in February 2023, she gushed: "Oh, my God, it's legendary," adding: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn't matter," she further reflected.

The Fenty founder and the "Praise the Lord" rapper have since welcomed another son, Riot Rose, born in August 2023, and this month, they unveiled they are expecting their third child together. Learn all about them below.

© Instagram Rihanna right after welcoming RZA

RZA Athelston Mayers, 2

RZA was born on May 13, 2022, and though his name wasn't revealed until around his first birthday, his parents have since shared that he was named after producer, rapper and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, which is pronounced "Rizza."

Speaking to British Vogue about RZA's arrival, Rihanna shared that her birth was "beautiful," though admitted: "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all."

© Instagram The couple with RZA

Still, recalling those early days, she gushed: "I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him," and added: "Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes."

Later in December 2023, after RZA had become a big brother, Rihanna opened up to Entertainment Tonight on how he had handled it. "He struggled in the beginning," she first confessed, before revealing it didn't take long for him to have a change of heart, and she declared: "He loves his little brother."

© Instagram Riot was born in August 2023

Riot Rose Mayers, 1

Rihanna and A$AP's second son was born on August 1, 2023. His mom all but broke the internet when she announced her pregnancy as soon as she stepped out on stage to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier that year.

Speaking about officially being a boy mom, Rihanna also told Entertainment Tonight: "They're the best… Having a house full of boys, I mean, I thought I was a girl mom… I'm a boy mom. I love this, I love it."

© Instagram A$AP with RZA

Plus, sharing insight into the brothers' relationship, she shared of RZA: "If the baby's crying, he'll come and just like, hold his hands," adding: "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock The singer with her baby bump at the Met

Rihanna and A$AP's third baby

Rihanna announced her third pregnancy when she showed up at the Met Gala, for which A$AP was co-chair, showcasing her baby bump.

Speaking on the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight about the pregnancy and big reveal, she said: "I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment," and noted: "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."