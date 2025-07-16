Dr Georgina Taylor, Child Psychotherapist on keeping teenagers safe on holiday: 'Equip them for real-world risks'

Planning a summer holiday with your teenagers? As well as the packing prep, you may be apprehensive about how you'll keep them safe while you're away. Holidays are a chance for teens to break away from routine, gain a taste of independence, and explore the world on their own terms. And for you? It’s an opportunity to let go - just a little.

Psychoanalytic Child & Adolescent Psychotherapist, Dr Georgina Taylor, shares her expert advice on how to navigate the balance between freedom and safety while travelling with your teens…

How much freedom?

The amount of leeway you should give your teen will depend on several things: their age, maturity, the nature of the destination, and who they’re spending time with. A self-contained resort or small town might feel more manageable than a sprawling city. Siblings teaming up may also give everyone a bit more peace of mind.

Some teens can't wait to hit the ground running (quite literally), while others will want help getting their bearings. Consider whether your child is confident with navigating new places, whether they've had similar freedoms at home, and how ready they feel to stretch their wings.

© Getty Images Let them go exploring

Allow solo adventures

Gone are the days of orchestrated, round-the-clock 'family time.' These days, it’s perfectly normal - and totally healthy - for teens and parents to go their separate ways for parts of the day and then reconnect over shared meals or the occasional outing. Everyone may breathe a little easier without being glued together 24/7.

Collaborate on boundaries

I think it's important that you don't just lay down the law, instead you bring them into the decision-making. If your teen is eager to explore solo, talk together about how to do that safely. Discussing potential risks alongside the opportunities helps them feel respected and increases the chance they’ll actually stick to what you agree on.

You might decide to use phone tracking apps (for both of you), set regular text check-ins, or agree on what to do if plans change. The key is creating a sense of trust and not control.

© Getty Images Be sure to warn them about potential dangers

Equip them for real-world risks

Teenagers aren't always the best at spotting danger or appreciating risks. Whether it's strong currents at the beach, strangers offering drinks, or a tourist trap with a dodgy side, it's up to you to help them think ahead. They may roll their eyes, but that’s what teenagers do. It's your job to fill them in on any important information. For example, make sure they understand local laws and customs. There have been real-life incidents where what's perfectly legal at home could land them in serious trouble abroad. They will need to properly understand exactly what the consequences could be.

Mistakes will happen – how to deal with them

Let's face it, they will mess up. Maybe they miss a bus, get lost, or realise their new best friends are not so great after all. But those small missteps are part of the journey toward becoming a capable, independent adult. What matters most is knowing you're still just a call away. You'll be there to listen without judgement. Adolescence is often a series of stepping away, returning, and stepping away again: one day a teenager will need a bit more of you and on another day a bit less. This is all part of normal development.

© Getty Images Be approachable so they can tell you if things go wrong

In a nutshell

Prep them well. Set a few agreed-upon safety boundaries. Be a calm, non-judgmental port in the storm. Then give them space to discover the world and give yourself permission to enjoy your own holiday too. After all, what are you going to do with your newfound freedom?