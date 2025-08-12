Princess Kate struggled to hide secret pregnancy in unearthed video

Princess Kate, beloved by the British public and media alike, is always being watched by eagle-eyed royal followers – however, we don't always catch everything.

In an unearthed video from the end of August 2017, the Princess of Wales gave a major hint that she was pregnant, but royal watchers worldwide completely missed it.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was on an outing with her husband and brother-in-law

Princess Kate stepped out for an outing to The White Garden in Kensington Palace, alongside her husband, Prince William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

However, looking back at some of the footage from the day, it's clear now that the doting mother was struggling to hide her excitement, as she can be seen touching her growing baby bump throughout!

See the full video above…

Princess Kate's pregnancy struggles

The Princess of Wales, mother-of-three, has been incredibly open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that causes severe vomiting, in all of her pregnancies.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in February 2020, she revealed more about her experience with the condition.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Kate is a mother-of-three

"[It was utterly rotten]," she said. "I was really sick. I wasn't eating the things I should be eating and yet the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

Princess Kate 'really quite liked labour' in comparison

The mother of Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis also explained that her sickness began to have an impact on her husband too.

She said: "William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard to see someone suffering without actually being able to do anything about it."

© Getty Princess Kate opened up about struggling during her pregnancies

In a more surprising revelation, Princess Kate told Giovanna that, due to the difficulty she had during her pregnancies, she actually preferred being in labour.

"Because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labour," the 43-year-old revealed. "Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to!"

She concluded: "But I know some people have really difficult times, so it's not for everybody. No pregnancy is the same, no birth is the same!"