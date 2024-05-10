Unexpected royal playtime rule Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have to follow

It is no secret that there are a plethora of century-old rules that royals have to follow and there is no exception made for the royal children.

It is well known that Prince William and Princess Kate's children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, have to be on their best behaviour on public engagements.

Princess Charlotte was known to follow her mother in curtseying to the late Queen, while the future monarch Prince George has followed his parents on a royal tour of New Zealand and Australia as per protocol.

But it seems the royal children are also bound by rules and procedure when they are kicking back at their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The children's royal rule

When not with the Prince and Princess of Wales, the children are cared for by their Norland nanny, Maria Borrallo. As well as teaching the Wales kids Spanish, Maria runs a tight ship that includes daily outside playtime, regardless of the weather.

"There will be lots and lots of outdoor play…Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. … Yes, you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil," revealed Louise Heren, the author of Nanny in a Book, adding: "If it is tipping it down, they will still go out."

It may come as a surprise that the royal children will head out in the rain for a mud-drenched playtime as they always look perfectly put together at public engagements.



However, Princess Kate has established herself as a warm mother, evident from her affectionate public interactions with her children.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO! Online's Royal Correspondent has previously said: "Kate is often seen holding her children's hands or picking them up for cuddles when they were smaller," she continues. "There are often lots of comforting gestures, such as a pat on the back or stroking their hair."

Their love of the outdoors

Their being allowed to engage in outside play aligns nicely with their enthusiasm for the Scouts movement. The Scout Association website says that the organisation "engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society."

In 2019, the Princess paid a visit to the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex where she learned about a new pilot scheme bringing Scouting to younger children.

Kate led by example, crawling into leaf-covered tents and trying her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023.

Prince William opened up about his children's passion for the outdoors in the 2020 documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All. Speaking on what ignites a fire in him to carry out his environmental work, the Prince said: Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors. They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming honey."

The father-of-three added: "George, particularly, if he’s not outdoors, he’s quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."