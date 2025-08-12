Earl Spencer's girlfriend Cat Jarman shares exciting 'baby' update from Althorp

In 2024, Earl Charles Spencer confirmed his romance with Cat Jarman, the same year he filed for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer. On Monday, Cat shared exciting baby news from the estate where she is thought to live with the Earl.

The archaeologist invited experts to come and check if their alpacas, Tyra and Andora, are pregnant.

Cat shared these exciting updates

It was doubly exciting news, as both alpacas were found to be expecting.

"Really looking forward to having the two new babies join the Althorp herd next summer," wrote Cat on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps of the unique pets, along with monitors showing their ultrasound scans.

Popular animals

Alpacas are becoming increasingly popular to keep, with the likes of Mrs Hinch and Dame Kelly Holmes being proud owners of the unique animals.

For the Olympian, it’s more than companionship; it’s therapy.

"I always go down and have a little chit-chat," she told HELLO! in an exclusive chat.

"I’m busy, I’m always going up to London on the train, and it’s just nice to go [to see the alpacas]. It’s therapeutic."

Kelly Holmes poses with her alpacas

Kelly bought two of the farmer’s alpacas before quickly expanding her herd to six – Liquorice, Polo, Creme Caramel, Toffee, Truffle and Fudge.

Earl Spencer’s love life and children

© Getty Charles Spencer and ex Karen

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday about his unexpected romance with Cat, Charles explained he was reserved because of the age gap at first.

"The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn't even the possibility," he acknowledged. "I've never been with a much younger person. I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility. I've never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She's very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not."

In the chat, he also added that she's "completely different to anyone I've ever been with before."

The father-of-seven, Earl Spencer filed for divorce from his wife Karen in June 2024, after they originally tied the knot in 2011. The couple met on a blind date in Los Angeles. The pair share a daughter called Charlotte.

Prior to that, he was married to Caroline Freud in 2001, and the couple welcomed two children, Edmund in 2003 and Larain in 2006.

© Tim Graham A throwback snap of Charles with four of his children

Princess Diana's younger brother first married in 1989, tying the knot with model Victoria Lockwood, to whom he proposed just six weeks after meeting. Charles shares his firstborn, Kitty, twins Amelia and Eliza, and Louis Spencer with Victoria.