Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Earl Spencer's girlfriend Cat Jarman shares exciting 'baby' update from Althorp
Subscribe
Earl Spencer's girlfriend Cat Jarman shares exciting 'baby' update from Althorp
Cat Jarman in a leather jacket and a plaid dress© Marta Perez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Earl Spencer's girlfriend Cat Jarman shares exciting 'baby' update from Althorp

Princess Diana's brother is in a new relationship

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In 2024, Earl Charles Spencer confirmed his romance with Cat Jarman, the same year he filed for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer. On Monday, Cat shared exciting baby news from the estate where she is thought to live with the Earl.

The archaeologist invited experts to come and check if their alpacas, Tyra and Andora, are pregnant.

ultrasound on alpacas
Cat shared these exciting updates

It was doubly exciting news, as both alpacas were found to be expecting.

"Really looking forward to having the two new babies join the Althorp herd next summer," wrote Cat on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps of the unique pets, along with monitors showing their ultrasound scans. 

WATCH: Who is Princess Diana's brother? Everything you need to know

Popular animals

 Alpacas are becoming increasingly popular to keep, with the likes of Mrs Hinch and Dame Kelly Holmes being proud owners of the unique animals.

 For the Olympian, it’s more than companionship; it’s therapy.

"I always go down and have a little chit-chat," she told HELLO! in an exclusive chat.

"I’m busy, I’m always going up to London on the train, and it’s just nice to go [to see the alpacas]. It’s therapeutic." 

Kelly Holmes poses with her alpacas© @athenaalpaca / Millie Medd
Kelly Holmes poses with her alpacas

Kelly bought two of the farmer’s alpacas before quickly expanding her herd to six – Liquorice, Polo, Creme Caramel, Toffee, Truffle and Fudge.

Earl Spencer’s love life and children 

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Karen Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle © Getty
Charles Spencer and ex Karen

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday about his unexpected romance with Cat, Charles explained he was reserved because of the age gap at first.

"The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn't even the possibility," he acknowledged. "I've never been with a much younger person. I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility. I've never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She's very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not." 

LISTEN: The latest royal lowdown from the experts

In the chat, he also added that she's "completely different to anyone I've ever been with before." 

The father-of-seven, Earl Spencer filed for divorce from his wife Karen in June 2024, after they originally tied the knot in 2011. The couple met on a blind date in Los Angeles. The pair share a daughter called Charlotte.

Prior to that, he was married to Caroline Freud in 2001, and the couple welcomed two children, Edmund in 2003 and Larain in 2006.

Despite having three elder sisters, Louis is the hier to their family home Althorp Estate© Tim Graham
A throwback snap of Charles with four of his children

Princess Diana's younger brother first married in 1989, tying the knot with model Victoria Lockwood, to whom he proposed just six weeks after meeting. Charles shares his firstborn, Kitty, twins Amelia and Eliza, and Louis Spencer with Victoria.   

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More