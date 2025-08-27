Ashlee Simpson shares new family photo with kids as she celebrates husband Evan Ross' birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Ashlee Simpson and her family. On Tuesday, August 26, the "Pieces of Me" singer rang in her husband Evan Ross' 37th trip around the sun, sharing a slew of photos of him with their kids for the special day. The couple has been married since 2014, and share daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blu, four, as well as son Bronx, 16, who the former reality star shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In honor of Evan's special day, Ashlee took to Instagram and first shared a photo of him wearing an edgy black outfit, surrounded by animal print furniture and wallpaper, followed by one of him wearing a leopard print cardigan, then a photo of the pair together.

© Instagram Ashlee shared a photo dining at Cipriani

Last but certainly not least, she shared a sweet photo of herself embracing him while out at a restaurant, as both of their kids sat on his lap. "My KING, I love you so much. Happy Birthday baby! You are everything to us…" she then wrote in her caption.

"We celebrate you, we love you, we thank you for everything that you are. I am the luckiest lady alive to have you as mine. You truly are one of a kind and everybody that knows you knows this! We celebrate you today, and every day! I love you," she concluded.

© Instagram The Ross-Simpson family

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post — which was liked by both Ashlee's sister Jessica Simpson and Evan's Tracee Ellis Ross — and gush over it, with one writing: "Most fab couple. Happy Birthday," as others followed suit with: "You picked a good one!!!! Happy birthday," and: "Most gorgeous family," as well as: "Happy birthday to him! God bless his day!"

Evan is Diana Ross' youngest of her five children. She first became a mom in 1971, when she welcomed daughter Rhonda, 54, with Motown legend Berry Gordy. That same year, she married her first husband, music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, and they welcomed two daughters, Tracee, 52, and Chudney, 49.

© Instagram Evan is Diana's youngest son

The former couple split in 1977, and the "I'm Coming Out" singer later married Norwegian businessman and mountaineer Arne Naess Jr. in 1986, with whom she welcomed sons Ross, 37, and Evan. They divorced in 2000, and he died in 2004 in a rock climbing accident.

© Getty Ashlee with her eldest son Bronx in 2024

From her five kids she has eight grandchildren. In addition to Evan's two kids with Ashlee, plus Bronx, her firstborn Rhonda has been married to jazz musician Rodney Kendrick since 1997, and in 2009, they welcomed a son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. Chudney welcomed daughter Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner with Joshua Faulkner in 2012, and in 2019, welcomed another daughter, Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner. And Ross shares Leiff, born in 2016, and Indigo, born the following year, with Kimberly Ryan.