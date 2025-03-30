Ashlee Simpson's mini-me daughter shows off striking hair transformation in new beach photos from family vacation

Spring break is officially in session for Ashlee Simpson and her kids!

Over the weekend, the "Pieces of Me" singer's husband Evan Ross gave a glimpse into her family's beach vacation in time for the kids' break from school.

The doting parents have been married since 2014, and share daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blu, four, as well as son Bronx, 16, who the former reality star shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

© Instagram The Ross-Simpson family

As their vacation continues, Evan, whose mom is the one and only Diana Ross, took to Instagram and shared a round of sunny beach photos.

He started off with one of him and little Ziggy cruising on a boat, followed by another one of the four-year-old by the sand, showing off his long brown curly hair.

Evan next shared a sweet photo of his daughter Jagger, sporting a bright, coral pink swimsuit and opposite to her little brother, she showcased her adorable short haircut.

© Instagram Jagger has a new haircut

Lastly was a photo of Ashlee standing on the edge of the water, holding Ziggy's hand as he splashed around playing with the sand.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Ashlee endearingly commented: "My loves in paradise," adding: "My heart is full."

© Instagram Evan shared photos of the family's spring break

Others followed suit with: "Ziggy looks so much like Ashlee with you in there and Jagger looks so much like you with hints of Ashlee. Beautiful family!!" and: "Love this Evan," as well as: "Adorable family," plus another also wrote: "Ziggy definitely has Ashlee's face."

© Instagram Evan included a photo of Ashlee with her mini-me Ziggy

It was just last week that Ashlee revealed that Jagger has decided to do away with her long brown hair.

In a video shared on Instagram March 22, which you can see below, the eight-year-old is seen excitedly sitting in the salon chair, first showing off her hair that almost reached her hips, and as the time lapse moved forward, it captured the hairstylist chopping it off into shoulder length.

WATCH: Ashlee Simpson's daughter Jagger chops off long brown hair

Ashlee then included clips of Jagger dancing around excited about her new look, and wrote in her caption: "Queen Jagger got a haircut from queen @riawna!!!!!! I'm obsessed," as the hairstylist noted: "She came ALIVE instantly!"

Fans and celebrity friends alike then had plenty of compliments for Jagger, with her aunt Tracee Ellis Ross leaving behind a string of red heart emojis, as Jenna Dewan commented: "My new hair inspo right here," plus another follower added: "I love it Jagger!!!! Such a beauty! And she's got the moves like Jagger."