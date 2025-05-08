Meet Diana Ross' 8 grandchildren — including from famous daughter-in-law

Tracee, an actress — and fashion icon herself — best known for Black-ish, is the only one of the Ross kids to not have kids of her own. She has spoken candidly about not having kids, and being single.

Speaking on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast in 2023 about not having had children before entering perimenopause, she reflected: "Is it my fertility that is leaving me? Is it my womanhood? Or is it really neither?" adding: "I have to fight to hold my truth, because I have been programmed so successfully by the water we all swim in, by the water we all are served. And I feel fertile with creativity, full of power, more and more a woman than I've ever been. And yet that power that I was told I must use was not used."

"My ability to have a child is leaving me, but I don't agree that that's what fertile means, I don't agree that that's what woman means."

She also said that she saw being child-free "with curiosity instead of heartbreak," and further shared: "The heartbreak does come up, and I get to hold that gently and lovingly and then remind myself, 'I woke up every morning of my life and I've tried to do my best, so I must be where I'm supposed to be.'"