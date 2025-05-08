Meet Diana Ross' 8 grandchildren — including from famous daughter-in-law

Diana Ross may be best known as the legendary disco diva behind hits like "I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down," but at home, she's mom and grandma.
She first became a mom in 1971, when she welcomed daughter Rhonda, 53, with Motown legend Berry Gordy. That same year, she married her first husband, music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, and they welcomed two daughters, Tracee, 52, and Chudney, 49.
The former couple split in 1977, and Diana later married Norwegian businessman and mountaineer Arne Naess Jr. in 1986, with whom she welcomed sons Ross, 37, and Evan, 36. They divorced in 2000, and he died in 2004 in a rock climbing accident.
Through her five kids, she has welcomed eight grandchildren, first becoming a grandmother in 2009.
Learn all about them below.
Rhonda's kids
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Diana's firstborn, has been married to jazz musician Rodney Kendrick since 1997, and in 2009, they welcomed a son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. In 2019, when he was nine years old, he introduced his grandmother at the Grammys for her 75th birthday performance.
Chudney's kids
Diana became a grandmother again when her daughter Chudney, a writer and educator, welcomed daughter Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner with then-boyfriend Joshua Faulkner in 2012. The couple married in 2015, and in 2019, welcomed another daughter, Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner.
Ross' kids
Ross became engaged to Kimberly Ryan in May 2016, and one month later, they welcomed their first child together, Leif Naess. They tied the knot in June 2017. She was also pregnant when the couple married, and one month after their nuptials, they welcomed another son, Indigo Naess.
Evan's kids
When Evan married singer Ashlee Simpson in 2014, he became a stepdad to her son with Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli, who was born in 2008. The couple have since welcomed two kids of their own, daughter Jagger Snow, born in 2015, and son Ziggy Blu, born in 2020.
Tracee on motherhood
Tracee, an actress — and fashion icon herself — best known for Black-ish, is the only one of the Ross kids to not have kids of her own. She has spoken candidly about not having kids, and being single.
Speaking on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast in 2023 about not having had children before entering perimenopause, she reflected: "Is it my fertility that is leaving me? Is it my womanhood? Or is it really neither?" adding: "I have to fight to hold my truth, because I have been programmed so successfully by the water we all swim in, by the water we all are served. And I feel fertile with creativity, full of power, more and more a woman than I've ever been. And yet that power that I was told I must use was not used."
"My ability to have a child is leaving me, but I don't agree that that's what fertile means, I don't agree that that's what woman means."
She also said that she saw being child-free "with curiosity instead of heartbreak," and further shared: "The heartbreak does come up, and I get to hold that gently and lovingly and then remind myself, 'I woke up every morning of my life and I've tried to do my best, so I must be where I'm supposed to be.'"
