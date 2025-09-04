7 dog breeds that make perfect companions for retirees, according to experts

Dogs are fantastic companions at any age. The beloved pets can bring joy and purpose to anyone's life, but it's often the case that those who have retired or are getting into their senior years seek out getting a dog for companionship. However, the breed of dog is important when it comes to ageing populations, as some dogs require demands that an elderly person simply may not be able to meet. So which dog breeds are the ones to go for? We spoke to a registered veterinarian and a professional dog trainer and behaviourist to get their take.

Dr. Jacqueline Brister, Veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance, told HELLO!: "Smaller breed dogs tend to be a bit more manageable and easier to care for. This is because they eat less and have more straightforward diets. From a temperament or behavioural standpoint, calm dog breeds that don't require a lot of exercise are ones to consider. Keep in mind that these pups still need some exercise to stay healthy, but they don’t necessarily mind being couch potatoes."

Annie-Mae Levy, a professional dog trainer and behaviourist at Woofz, agreed: "Small, calm breeds work best. These breeds are great companions for elderly people because they are steady, friendly, and don't need extensive exercise. Most were made to be lap dogs and are happy with short walks and lots of company." Click through the gallery to see the dog breeds the experts recommend.

© Getty Images Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The American Kennel Club describes Cavalier King Charles spaniels as "sweet, gentle and affectionate," and that they are great with other animals, strangers. They're also dedicated to loving their owner, and so are very loyal, making them a great companion. As the experts said, they do still require exercise, but they are also very docile and keen to relax.



© Getty Images Greyhound Greyhounds are considered easy-going and calm, making them a great breed to opt for. They require a bit more exercise than a Cavalier, but they sleep a lot and rarely pull on a lead.



© Getty Images English bulldog English bulldogs generally only need about 30 minutes of exercise a day, making them pretty low-key compared to other high-energy dogs (like a boxer, for example). However, though they're not as high-energy, they have health complications that are worth bearing in mind. Dr. Jacqueline Brister says: "Brachycephalic breeds like French bulldogs, pugs, and English bulldogs tend to deal with a lot of skin, ear, eye, and respiratory issues. Seniors who adopt dogs that tend to be high-maintenance from a health standpoint can find their hands full dealing with common health concerns, depending on the breed. Be sure to research any breed you are considering adopting thoroughly so that you know what to expect."



© Getty Images Dachshund Also known as a sausage dog, the adorable dachshunds are described as devoted, playful and clever. Similar to bulldogs, Dachshunds only need about 20-30 minutes of exercise a day, and so for those who don't live a very active lifestyle, they could be a great option if looking for a fun and loyal companion.



© Getty Images Toy poodles Pet MD described Toy Poodles as one of the most intelligent dog breeds, and they are also easily trained, meaning they can be reliable and low-maintenance for an older owner. They also don't need lengthy walks, but they are active and playful and require attention.



© Getty Images Beagle Beagles are considered low-maintenance in terms of exercise and health needs, making them pretty reliable and easy-going for older owners.

