Looking for a running buddy? 7 'high endurance' dog breeds ranked

If you're a runner, then you'll already know how important it is that endurance and energy go hand in hand. If you're a runner who's on the lookout for a pet dog, then you'll also be aware that the breed will need to match your running streak.

The idea of having a running buddy is often what keeps people motivated and on track to meet their goals. Having your furry friend as your running buddy is not only a delightful way to bond, but it also means that both of you will be getting in the miles as essential exercise.

Online running retailer Sports Shoes analysed dog breed characteristics to discover which dog breeds are the best for running, based on their attributes such as trainability and energy levels.

Click through the gallery to find out why these 7 dog breeds are ranked very highly…

© Getty Images Labrador Retriever Leading the pack is the Labrador Retriever, with an impressive score of 4.9 out of 5, according to Sports Shoes. Known for their friendly nature, intelligence, and boundless energy, Labradors are not only one of the most popular breeds, but also one of the most compatible when it comes to logging miles together.

© Getty Images Hungarian Vizsla Like Labradors, Hungarian Vizslas are known for their endurance, so you'll both be bagging those running miles. This breed, which came in second on the chart with a score of 4.8 out of 5, is also known for its agility.



© Getty Images Staffordshire Bull Terrier In third place is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier. These fabulous dogs are brilliant because they're so trainable, meaning you won't have trouble taking your pooch out for a run every day. Sports Shoes also note that they bring lots of energy for shorter runs, so if quick bursts of sprinting are more your thing than long distance, then this breed could be your best pick.



© Getty Images German Shepherd Another very trainable breed is the German Shepherd. Not only that, but they bring trainability combined with stamina, so they'll be able to run for longer stints of time. This breed is ranked fourth with a score of 4.70 out of 5.



© Getty Images German Shorthaired Pointer Tied in fourth place is the German Shorthaired Pointer, an athletic breed that is versatile and loyal, a perfect combination for any dog lover. They're also great runners with high levels of endurance thanks to their lean and muscular build.

© Getty Images Weimaraner This beautiful breed is another breed who are very active and trainable, another winning combination for owners who are runners. They're also very obedient and alert, which will make them relatively problem-free as running buddies.



© Getty Images Irish Setter Joint seventh place with the Weimaraner is the Irish Setter. These gorgeous creatures are loyal and affectionate, so they'll no doubt love being chosen as their owner's running buddy. They require a lot of training from a young age, but they tend to learn quickly and are high-energy.



Dos and don'ts for running with dogs

Veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, Amanda Charles, has also provided her top dos and don'ts when it comes to running with dogs.

When it comes to the 'dos' when running with dogs, Amanda says the best place to start is running on soft surfaces to protect your dog's joints.

As with any sport, it's also important to start slow and build up gradually, and allow time off for rest. She adds: "Check your dog's paws and monitor their behaviour after each run for signs of injury or fatigue."

© Alamy Stock Photo There are dos and don'ts when it comes to running with dogs

Amanda also shares her 'don'ts':

"Don't run with flat-faced (brachycephalic) breeds, as they’re prone to overheating and breathing issues. Also, don't exercise your dog straight after eating - wait at least two hours to avoid digestive issues.

"Avoid running in extreme weather conditions, including hot, humid, icy, or very cold environments. And don't run with young dogs, as their joints are still developing - take advice from your vet on when your dog might be ready to start running."