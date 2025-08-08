Dog trainer explains why your dog won't stop humping – even after being neutered

Having grown up with dogs, I've been fortunate enough not to have a pet with a humping problem.

But just because my two golden retrievers haven't exhibited hormonal behaviours, that's not to say I haven't witnessed friends' and families' dogs who have! One moment, it's a family-friendly dinner, and the next, it's embarrassed apologies as they pull their pet pooch away from their teddy bear or, worse, your leg.

So why does your dog hump? According to American-based dog trainer Terry Cuyler, also known as the Paws Prof, it can be down to a number of reasons, and it's not always rectified by neutering your pet.

Why do dogs hump?

"Hormones don't always cause humping. I've worked with dogs that hump out of boredom or to get attention, and neutering alone won't 'fix' that," she began, adding that neutering can help on some occasions, but it's not an overall quick fix.

"In those cases, training and keeping the mind busy are very important. Puzzle feeders and structured play are two examples of activities that can help your dog use their energy in a better way. Neutering can help with some behaviours, but it works best when you also teach your dog how to make better choices on their own."

© Getty Images Dog trainers recommend puzzle feeders and structured play to help your dog use their energy

Personally, I think my family was fortunate that our dogs grew up in a busy household with four kids, where daytimes were taken up by walks and playing in the garden, and evenings saw us participating in games with the dogs' toys.

As I've entered adulthood, the realisation has hit that work, social lives, and other family commitments can be very time-consuming, which is where it's easier for your pets to become bored.

Does neutering help both male and female dogs?

© Nichola Murphy My female family dog has been neutered, but the dog trainer says energy and focus levels can be impacted for male dogs, too

Both male and female dogs are known to exhibit hormonal behaviours, which means energy and focus levels for both sexes can be impacted by neutering. However, Terry noted some "unexpected changes" to keep an eye out for.

"After being neutered, many dogs' hormonal behaviours, like humping, tend to go down, but not always right away. Changes in hormones can take time, so owners may not notice a difference for several weeks or months.

"I've seen male and female dogs change their behaviour after being spayed or neutered. Neutering is a common way to stop behaviours that are caused by hormones, but it's not unusual for some unexpected changes to happen.

"Male dogs may become less reactive, especially when they are around other male dogs or when hormones are involved. Female dogs, on the other hand, may appear calmer without the fluctuations of hormones from heat cycles," she said.

However, the Paws Prof explained that neutering doesn't change learned behaviours like pulling on the lead or separation anxiety – those issues need to be addressed separately.

"In the end, your dog's basic personality won't change, but their energy and focus levels might. I always recommend balancing any post-neutering changes with continued training to help your dog live their happiest, healthiest life," Terry explained.

Top tips for training your dog not to hump

© Nichola Murphy Gently stop hormonal behaviours with a command, such as "sit"

As I mentioned, it can be easy to drag your dog away or raise your voice when they start to exhibit hormonal behaviour, but that is not the best course of action, according to the dog expert.

"A dog may hump for a variety of reasons, such as stress, excitement, or even to show dominance. It may also simply be a sign of developing hormones in younger dogs. Knowing the circumstances surrounding the time and location of your dog's behaviour is crucial."

Advocating for positive reinforcement, she said: "I recommend shifting your dog's attention to more healthful activities. For example, when your dog begins to hump, gently stop them with a familiar command, such as 'sit' or 'stay,' and give them a treat when they comply.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Experts recommend you don't discipline this behaviour

"It's important to be consistent. Never discipline them for this behaviour since it can make them feel stressed and make the situation worse. To help your dog develop better habits, always emphasise positive reinforcement."

With a small flat in London, I won't be able to adopt my own dog anytime soon, but when I do, I will have these training tricks at the ready!