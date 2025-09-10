Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Larry Birkhead reveals daughter Dannielynn's 19th birthday celebrations were interrupted by 'unforeseen' emergency
The only daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith got to celebrate her birthday after her dad "busted out of the emergency room"

Larry Birkhead and Dannilynn Birkhead Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Dannielynn Birkhead's birthday may have gotten off to a rough start for her dad Larry Birkhead, but he still made sure she got properly celebrated. On Sunday, September 7, Dannielynn, the daughter of the late model Anna Nicole Smith, rang in her 19th birthday. And though for her dad, celebrations kicked off with a visit to the emergency room, the two later got to enjoy a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando and more celebrations surrounded by friends.

Honoring his daughter a few days after her special day, Larry took to Instagram and shared a video of her as a toddler, and wrote: "After this Dad busted out of the emergency room for a bout of kidney stones and a muscle tear, Dannielynn's 19th Birthday weekend celebration got started!"

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky© Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Dannielynn and Larry in May 2015

Revisiting the celebrations, Larry shared: "First up- a trip to @universalorlando Hollywood Horror nights. Then, Dannielynn met up with old school friends and they had a great time," and noted: "19 years gone by in a flash! Here is a look back on some memories that feel just like yesterday," referring to the sweet video.

"Thanks [to] everyone that took time to reach out and wish her a happy birthday, she read all the messages and appreciates it (despite my late post due to unforeseen circumstances!)" he concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with celebratory and supportive comments.

"You've done a great job, dad! She's grown into a beautiful young lady. Hope her birthday is blessed, and the next year is happy and full of love and good times," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She is such a beautiful young lady. I'm so happy you're raising her. I wish nothing but love and happiness in her life," as well as: "You seem like such a great Dad. Anna Nicole is probably so proud and happy at the life you have given her daughter."

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead attend the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.© Getty Images
The father-daughter duo make an appearance at the Kentucky Derby every year

Following Anna Nicole's death five months after Dannielynn's birth, Larry, a photographer who had a brief relationship with her, raised Dannielynn in his native Kentucky. Though Dannielynn is now of college age, it is unclear whether she has gone to school, though it's something Larry previously shared she was exploring.

Photo shared by Larry Birkhead on Instagram January 22 2024 where he is with his daughter Dannielynn celebrating his 51st birthday© Insatgram
Dannielynn was raised in her father's native Kentucky

In a conversation with People in 2023 about the possibility of Dannielynn going off to college and potentially moving out, Larry first reflected: "It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

Photo shared by Larry Birkhead of his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead in a costume and wig while attending The Official Tokusatsu Convention in California ahead of her 18th birthday (August 2024)© Instagram
Dannielynn on her 18th birthday last year

He explained: "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college." The doting dad also shared what his daughter's interests are shaping up to be so far, revealing: "She's starting to show an interest in forensics," and: "She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline."

