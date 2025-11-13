All the net worths for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast: Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, and more

Season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on November 13, and the ladies are back, along with the drama. Participating on the hit show has earned the castmates such as Taylor Frankie Paul and Jen Affleck more than a pretty penny, and now it's time to see how much they're raking in for their content. Find out their eye-watering net worths below.
Taylor Frankie Paul, 30
Taylor is a TikTok star who has gained traction online for being open about her Mormon lifestyle, motherhood and relationship. Due to her candid nature, she became known in the "MomTok" community. She has also been named the bachelorette for the 22nd season of the hit TV show, The Bachelorette. Her net worth is $3 million, per multiple reports.
Demi Engemann, 30
Demi is also a member of the "MomTok" community and she shares her lifestyle and family life online as a content creator. Her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, per multiple reports.
Jen Affleck, 26
Jen is an influencer who openly discusses motherhood, faith and postpartum hardships on her social media, and she's known in the "MomTok" community. Only a few months after giving birth to her third child, she participated in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Her net worth is $1 million to $5 million, per multiple reports.
Jessi Ngatikaura, 32
Jessi is a content creator who shared her parenting tips and hair how-tos, as well as personal anecdotes on social media. Aside from the online world, she is also the owner of her own hair salon called JZ Styles. On top of that, she has launched her own hair products. Her net worth is $1.65 million, per Cinematic Central.
Layla Taylor, 23
Layla is originally from Arizona, however, she moved to Utah once she graduated high school and then converted to Mormonism. She gained traction for getting invited to join the "MomTok" group. She made her debut as the cast member on the show during the first season, and then she became a principal cast member in 2025 for the second season. Her net worth is between $1 and $5 million per Distractify.
You may also like
Mayci Neeley, 29
Mayci was a former Division 1 tennis player at Brigham Young University. She went on to become the founder of her natal nutrition brand called Baby Mama and has gotten a big fan base for her helpful products. She is also the author of her memoir titled Told You So, which was released in October 2025. Her net worth is between $500,000 and $750,000 per House and Whips.
Mikayla Matthews, 24
Mikayla is also an influencer and her content focuses on motherhood, as well as her personal struggles with chronic illness, eczema, and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Her net worth is $5 million, per Net Worth Spot.
Whitney Leavitt, 31
Whitney was previously a professional dancer and attended Brigham Young University for dance, where she earned a bachelor's degree in dance in 2018. Her net worth is $1 million, per multiple reports.