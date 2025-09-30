Meet Selma Blair's teenage son who gives her 'hope' amid MS battle

Selma Blair is a proud mom of one. The Cruel Intentions star welcomed her son, Arthur Saint Bleck, on July 25, 2011, and he has been a constant support for her, especially since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. Selma had a "very hard" start to motherhood as she began experiencing MS symptoms during labor, admitting she went from "blissful pregnancy to utter devastation" after giving birth. Selma co-parents Arthur with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom she dated from 2010 to 2012. Find out more about Arthur below.
Selma gave birth to Arthur on July 25, 2011
Arthur was born 18 days past her due date
Selma was due to give birth at the beginning of July 2011, but Arthur didn't make his entrance until "weeks" later. To mark his eighth birthday in 2019, Selma shared an emotional insight into the day she gave birth.
Posting on Instagram, she wrote at the time: "It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with non-dilation for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him."
Arthur was delivered by Dr Paul Crane, a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician and gynaecologist whose celebrity clientele includes Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Beyoncé.
Selma welcomed Arthur with her ex, Jason Bleick
Arthur's dad is a fashion designer
Jason Bleick is a fashion designer and the former vice president of design at Quicksilver. He founded his own luxury brand, EVER, "a luxurious, higher-end product that is inspired by travel," but shut it down in 2011.
Selma and Jason have an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent Arthur following their split. "Jason is a huge part of Arthur's life. He's shown up in a big way," she previously told People. "I'm really proud of us."
The couple split after Arthur's birth, with Selma admitting she struggled to be in a relationship after her MS "flared very obviously," when she was in labor. "Everything was too overwhelming. I couldn't be in a relationship," she told Glamour. "There was nothing I could do except be a mother. And I was brutally tired, and I didn't have a support system. I didn't know how to set one up."
She added: "So even though I'm sociable and friendly, I'm alone for everything. And this child automatically became my biggest responsibility, my biggest love, but it was a very, very hard adjustment for me. Very hard."
Arthur gave Selma 'hope'
Arthur gave Selma 'hope'
Selma had a traumatic childhood, marred by sexual abuse and alcohol addiction, but it wasn't until she had Arthur that she felt like she had "hope". During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: "I didn't know I had hope until I saw my son, and I love him more than anything. And I think, 'My God, if he started drinking right now, or if he started doing the hurtful things to girls that people did to me, what would I do in loving to get him on track?'"
Selma doesn't shy away from having difficult conversations with her son, and admitted they have spoken about sensitive topics in case he or his friends ever experience something similar to her childhood. "We love our kids the most," she said. "And we realize we want nothing to get in the way of that."
Arthur helped Selma shave her head
Arthur helped shave Selma's head
Arthur is a very supportive son, and he even helped Selma shave her head ahead of her stem cell transplant for MS. In the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, Arthur can be seen helping his mom shave off her hair. "It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair told Entertainment Tonight. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."
Arthur is very proud of Selma
Arthur is proud of his mom
Arthur was Blair's biggest cheerleader when she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and was frequently seen cheering her on from backstage. Speaking to Access Hollywood in September 2022 after she made her debut, he said: "I'm really proud of her. It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around and all of it. It was amazing. Even the judges were moved by it."
Selma withdrew from the show early due to her health, but she recorded a sweet message for Arthur upon her exit. "Arthur, I love you the most, and I just want to say, I loved this," she said. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life, and you just do it with a smile."
