Meet Selma Blair's teenage son who gives her 'hope' amid MS battle

Selma welcomed Arthur with her ex, Jason Bleick

Jason Bleick is a fashion designer and the former vice president of design at Quicksilver. He founded his own luxury brand, EVER, "a luxurious, higher-end product that is inspired by travel," but shut it down in 2011.

Selma and Jason have an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent Arthur following their split. "Jason is a huge part of Arthur's life. He's shown up in a big way," she previously told People. "I'm really proud of us."

The couple split after Arthur's birth, with Selma admitting she struggled to be in a relationship after her MS "flared very obviously," when she was in labor. "Everything was too overwhelming. I couldn't be in a relationship," she told Glamour. "There was nothing I could do except be a mother. And I was brutally tired, and I didn't have a support system. I didn't know how to set one up."

She added: "So even though I'm sociable and friendly, I'm alone for everything. And this child automatically became my biggest responsibility, my biggest love, but it was a very, very hard adjustment for me. Very hard."