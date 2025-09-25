Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Ben Stiller's famous parents who ruled the 60s comedy scene
The Severance director and Focker In-Law star is the son of comedy royalty, who made up the duo Stiller and Meara throughout the '60s and '70s

Ben Stiller at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Ben Stiller is spotlighting the life and journey of his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara in the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, for which the first trailer was released earlier today. Ben's late parents made up the comedy duo Stiller and Meara, beginning in the late 1950s. Their act, often parodying domestic troubles with distinct warmth and even poking fun at their opposing religious beliefs (Jerry was Jewish, Anne was Catholic), skyrocketed in prominence by the 1960s, and until the 1970s, they were one of the country's top comedic acts.

Jerry Stiller, Amy Stiller, Ben Stiller and Anne Meara© Getty Images
Ben and Amy Stiller with their parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara

The documentary, which will be out on October 17 for limited theatrical release before hitting the streaming platform on October 24, captures how they balanced their immense success with raising two kids, Ben and his sister Amy. "When they were working, I remember sometimes hearing laughter, sometimes hearing raised voices, never knowing if that was real or them rehearsing something," he recalls in the trailer.

Take a look at the lives of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara…

Jerry Stiller attends "The Who's Tommy" 15th Anniversary Concert at the August Wilson Theatre on December 15, 2008 in New York City.© Getty Images

Jerry Stiller

Ben's father Jerry was born in New York City in 1927. After a brief stint in the U.S. Army during World War II, he returned to the States to get his college degree and pursue his dream of acting. He appeared in several local theater productions until 1953, when he met Anne. The pair tied the knot a year later, which was when he'd convinced her to form a comedy duo with him.

Portrait of married American comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara (1929 - 2015) at the Project ALS Fundraiser held at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge, New York, New York, October 29, 2009© Getty Images

Stiller & Meara

They joined The Compass Players, a St. Louis improvisation troupe, in 1959, and began performing at nightclubs in 1961, becoming a household name by the following year. They began making appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show, but decided to break up the live act in 1970 to avoid putting strain on their marriage.

SEINFELD -- "The Chinese Woman" Episode 4 -- Aired 10/13/94 -- Pictured: Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza© Getty Images

TV stardom

While their comedic work continued on TV and radio, Jerry experienced a resurgence in 1993 when he began playing Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, staying with the show until 1998 and receiving an Emmy nod. He achieved similar success playing Arthur Spooner on the show King of Queens, inhabiting the role from 1998 to 2007. He has also appeared in movies like Zoolander (2001), The Lion King 1½ (2004), Hairspray (both 1988 and 2007), and Zoolander 2 (2016). Jerry died of natural causes in 2020 at the age of 92.

The husband and wife comedy team of Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller appears on the CBS variety program 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' New York, November 7, 1966. Meara holds a shamrock up to Stiller as he holds a bagel to her.© Getty Images

Anne Meara

Born in 1929 in New York City, Ben's mother Anne studied acting as well and began her career working in summer stock until she met Jerry at her agent's office. After the dissolution of the live version of Stiller and Meara, the duo found success writing and appearing in a very popular series of commercials for Blue Nun Wine.

Anne Meara© Getty Images

Solo Success

Anne soon found fame starring in the short-lived legal drama Kate McShane, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also earned a Golden Globe nod that same year for playing a recurring character in the sitcom Rhoda. In the 1980s, she earned two more Emmy nods for appearing in the sitcom Archie Bunker's Place, and also guest starred in King of Queens opposite her husband.

Actress/comedian Anne Meara attends the Comedy Hall Of Fame "An Evening With Stiller And Meara" at Museum of the Moving Image on March 10, 2011 in New York City.© Getty Images

Off-Screen

While making appearances on screen, Anne also found success on stage and as a writer. She won a Writers Guild of America Award in 1984 as a co-writer of the TV movie The Other Woman, and in 1993, she earned a Tony nomination for co-starring in the play Anna Christie. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 85.

