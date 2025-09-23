Mark Wahlberg's towering teens join him on the set of his latest project and steal the show

Mark Wahlberg got a special set of visitors on set recently – his family! The actor is off currently filming in Boston, likely for the upcoming Weekend Warriors, and played host to his wife Rhea and three of their four kids. Rhea Wahlberg née Durham took to her Instagram page with a snapshot from their visit, gathering around Mark in a classroom set, complete with math charts, a blackboard, and a teacher's desk, joined by his older son's girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

The 54-year-old actor's former Victoria's Secret model wife, 47, and their youngest daughter Grace, 15, stood on one end, flanked on the other by Sunni and Michael, 19, with Brendan, 17, standing beside his father, all the teens sporting strapping physiques and turning into identical versions of their famous parents. "On set," Rhea simply captioned the photo. Mark later shared another photo from the set, this time from a crew dinner.

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg was visited on the set of his latest movie by Rhea Durham and their kids Michael (plus his girlfriend Sunni Gaines), Brendan and Gracie

Fans inundated the sweet snaps with comments like: "I would have loved school if Mark was teaching," and: "Love a good Mark movie. Never a bad one made!" as well as: "Such a great family unit, I love watching your family continue to grow and the unity you all have," plus: "Your children are grown and beautiful! Time moving fast!"

All four kids have grown into their parents' shoes in recent years, with the younger three especially following in their athletic footsteps. While oldest Ella, now 22, is a senior at Clemson University, Michael and Brendan enjoy exercise and going to the gym like their dad, with the former displaying a talent in jiu-jitsu and the latter enjoying golf and basketball.

Grace, meanwhile, is an accomplished professional equestrian and show jumper, winning ribbons and tournaments consistently and emerging as a young Olympian in the making, at least per her dad. The Ted star previously spoke with People about his daughter's intense regimen as an equestrian, mirroring his own discipline when it came to his fitness, saying she was most "like me."

© Instagram The couple shared snaps from the family trip on social media

"She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he told the publication when she was just 13. "She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it'. And she's doing the work."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea also share an older daughter, Ella, who is a senior at Clemson University

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock," the dad-of-four explained. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure. She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2009

The Wahlberg family moved from California to Las Vegas in 2022, and the much larger spaces have definitely suited them well. "They love Vegas," the actor told E! News a year after their move. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."