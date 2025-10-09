Meet NFL star Cam Newton's 9 kids and their 3 mothers

Cam Newton is continuing to expand his family after he revealed that he has welcomed his ninth child. The former NFL quarterback, 36, and his girlfriend, Zatima actress Jasmin Brown, whom he has been dating since 2022, recently had their second child together, a son, who joins his big sister, who was born in March 2024 but whose name is not publicly known. Cam announced the news on the upcoming episode of The Tamron Hall Show, according to Us Weekly. When asked about his impending arrival, he said: "Oh, he's already here." Jasmin announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day in May, writing on Instagram: "Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows. Cheers to our growing tribe."

Alongside his two kids with Jasmin, Cam shares four children with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor: Chosen, nine, Camidas, seven, Cashmere, six, and daughter Sovereign-Dior, eight. He also helps raise Kia's daughter, Shakira, 18, from a previous relationship. "I proudly say I have eight children six biologically through me," Cam said during an April 2024 episode of Club Shay Shay. "I don't believe in stepchildren. What my biological kids get, everybody gets. I don't have no favorites. I'm raising kings and queens."

Cam and his former long-term girlfriend, Kia, split in 2020 after she discovered that he fathered a child with photographer LaReina Shaw. They welcomed their son, Ceaser, six, on July 4, 2019, two years before they went public with their relationship. Cam spoke about his infidelity during a 2022 appearance on The Pivot podcast. "My longtime girlfriend at the time [Kia], we had a family. And I made a mistake, I hurt her, and I jeopardized our family at that time, and I had a child outside of our relationship," he said.

"I can honestly say I made a humanistic mistake," he added. "And when Caesar Lorenzo Newton was born, I then stopped caring [what other people thought], because I could only be the best person that I could be." Cam also helps raise LaReina's son, Jaden, 19, from a past relationship.

© Instagram Cam is now a father of nine

© Instagram Cam and Jasmin welcomed a daughter in March 2024

Ahead of his ninth child, Cam admitted that he still hopes to grow his family. "Did I tell you I want more?" he told People in February. "But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there's so many different things that I look at to say, they're my refuge. They're my peace. They're my encouragement. There's times where I'm here and they're still at home. Those type of things affect me, but it also gives me more reason to say I'm doing this because of that situation."

© Instagram Cam welcomed son, Ceaser, outside of his relationship with Kia

© Getty Images Cam admitted it's difficult not having the 'large some of money' he did in the NFL

Having such a large family isn't easy on Cam's bank balance, and he admitted while competing on Special Forces in January 2025 that he has felt the strain since leaving the NFL and the "large sum of money" he was earning three years ago. "It hurts me knowing that I can't provide like I once did," he said on the show. "It hurts thinking that I'm Superman, but in reality, I'm just a man."