All about ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander's 13 kids as wife announces she's pregnant with 14th child

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander is expecting baby number 14 with his wife Valerie. The pair have been married since 2002 and they welcomed their first child a year later. The ex-player of the Seattle Seahawks expressed that regardless of his successful career, his "greatest title is being a father." Find out all about his growing family below.
What did Shaun Alexander say about his baby on the way?
Shaun is ecstatic about his upcoming bundle of joy. He made the exciting announcement during the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on September 25 and shared: "We're just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly." His wife Valerie took to her Instagram to enthusiastically add: "I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026!! Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift!! We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures!!"
What has Shaun said about fatherhood?
Shaun wrote a moving Father's Day note for the Parental Rights Foundation which emphasized his greatest joy of being a father. The touching message in part read: "The question for many NFL alumni is the same: 'What am I going to do with the rest of my life?' Truth is, all men ask that inner question. For me, I wanted to spend my best years loving my wife and raising my family. I wanted to invest my days in being a father." The former NFL star added: "Family is the most underrated unit in the world. [A father figure is] important because he can set the identity, standards, and direction for everyone in the family and all people that come in contact with that family."
His big family
The pair share three sons and 10 daughters. Their youngest named Heaven was born in 2003. Over the years, Heaven's siblings have included Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope and Judea. Sadly their ninth child Torah passed away. Valerie shared on social media that Torah is "in heaven."
What are his children's hobbies?
Many of Shaun's children are athletic, like father, like child. Valerie often shares family pictures online, which showcase their interests. Jedidiah, Justus and Joseph are huge fans of football. Joseph, Justus, Temple and Honor all enjoy playing basketball. Eden, Trinity, and Honor also love running track. Heaven is leaning toward music, while Trinity has gotten a passion for cooking.
Are their children ever in the public eye?
Sometimes the couple's children step out with the duo for special events. In 2018, when the SEC celebrated Shaun getting honored with being in its Football Legend Class, Shaun invited some of his children along for the festive night. Some family members also showed support when Shaun was getting inducted into the Ring of Honor. During the 2025 NFL Draft, Shaun granted his son Jedidiah his birthday wish, which was to attend the drafting event with his dad.