All about ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander's 13 kids as wife announces she's pregnant with 14th child

Shaun wrote a moving Father's Day note for the Parental Rights Foundation which emphasized his greatest joy of being a father. The touching message in part read: "The question for many NFL alumni is the same: 'What am I going to do with the rest of my life?' Truth is, all men ask that inner question. For me, I wanted to spend my best years loving my wife and raising my family. I wanted to invest my days in being a father." The former NFL star added: "Family is the most underrated unit in the world. [A father figure is] important because he can set the identity, standards, and direction for everyone in the family and all people that come in contact with that family."