Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are doting parents to two adorable children, daughter Sterling, three, and son Bronze, one.

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, prefers to keep his social media accounts mainly focused on his sporting achievements, Brittany, also 28, loves to share personal snapshots of their happy family online.

It took a few months before the couple felt comfortable sharing photos of their daughter following her birth in 2021, but they were more forthcoming with pics of Bronze after his birth in 2022.

Patrick admitted at the time that it became a "burden" trying to hide Sterling's face from the public, but now neither he nor Brittany shy away from being pictured with their kids.

Whether it's intimate moments from birthday parties, Super Bowl wins, or to commemorate the holidays, the couple is happy to document it all.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' sweetest family photos

Easter 2024 © Instagram For the Easter holidays, Patrick and Brittany posed with Sterling and Bronze by the pool outside their palatial Kansas City home – and they all looked adorable in their coordinating blue outfits.



Super Bowl victory © Getty Images Who better to celebrate another Super Bowl win with than your family? Patrick was pictured on the field with Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze in a sweet moment caught on camera following the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers.



Disney Magic © Instagram Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, Patrick and Brittany enjoyed another trip to Disneyland with their kids – and doesn't Sterling make the cutest Elsa! "The day after the Super Bowl Win, grind for Mom and Dad, best time ever for Sterling and Bronze. But would do it over and over again, so same time next year Dad??" Brittany captioned a carousel of photos from the day on Instagram.

Happy Birthday Sterling © Instagram For Sterling's third birthday in February, she was treated to a butterfly-themed party filled with pink décor, huge inflatable slides, and elegant floral displays. Of course, the birthday girl was the center of attention in the family photos, wearing a pink and red floral print dress while her parents and brother were kitted out in neutral shades.

Father-son time © Instagram Patrick is a hands-on dad and loves to keep his kids entertained. During Sterling's birthday, he also spent quality time with Bronze at the inflatable slide that matched his onesie.



Thanksgiving © Instagram Patrick and Brittany make sure they mark every holiday with a special family photo and Thanksgiving is no exception. The family-of-four dressed in autumnal colors for a sweet photo outside their home, which they also decorated appropriately for the holiday.



Merry Christmas © Instagram While Sterling and Bronze don't look particularly enthralled at meeting Father Christmas, Brittany, and Patrick have smiles that rival Santa.



Sibling bond © Instagram Sterling is a doting big sister and Brittany loves to share photos of her and Bronze's heart-melting bond. "She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!" the proud mom penned on Instagram.

Family vacay Sun, sea, and smiles are what you get when the Mahomes family enjoys a vacation. How cute is this snapshot of them all beaming while enjoying the rays on a sandy beach during an idyllic getaway?



