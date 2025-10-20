How to apply for your child's secondary school – without mistakes

When it comes to parenting, many people assume the early years are the hardest. And yet, many will tell you that the logistical implications of your child growing up can come with its stresses – especially when it comes to applying for your child's school. If you are at the stage where your child is entering the final year of primary school, then you will likely be thinking about their next steps towards secondary education.

Parents will remember applying for their child's primary school, but 10 years or so on from that, applying for secondary schools can seem like a minefield – which is where our handy guide comes in. We have done all the research for you, so you have all the information you might need in one place – from when to apply, to choosing the right school, common mistakes to avoid, and how the appeal process works. Keep scrolling for all the details…

When and how to apply to state schools

First things first, application dates. According to the GOV.UK website, applications for a child's place at secondary school usually open on 1 September, the year before the child is due to head off. The window for applications then closes, shortly after, on 31 October.

Applications for your child's place at secondary school usually open on 1 September

You can apply by completing the application on the GOV.UK website, page titled 'School admissions', or you can apply on paper by requesting a form from your local council. However, applying on paper may delay the process, especially if you are sent the incorrect form.

Added to this, you should still apply for a place, even if the school is linked to your child's current nursery, infant, or primary school. If you are planning to move house in your child's final year of primary school and therefore are applying for schools outside of your current catchment area, you should still apply through your local council.

If you're applying from another country, you can contact the local council in the area where you're going to be living when your child starts secondary school. In this scenario, you may be required to supply proof of your new address, for example, with a mortgage or rental agreement, or the deeds for the new property. You will also have to prove that you're living in the area before the start of the next school term.

If you are applying to fee-paying schools, you should make individual applications to those schools online (or by requesting paperwork from the school), and ensure this is submitted by their individual deadlines.

How to choose the right secondary school

Making the decision as to which secondary school to send your child to can be daunting, especially if fellow parents in your child's class have conflicting opinions – but you have to make the right decision for your family.

You can tour secondary schools on an open day

Ways to establish which school will work for your child include attending open days to tour the school and meet with current staff and pupils. You can find the dates of these by visiting the website of the school or ringing around secondary schools in your area. You can also look up Ofsted reports to establish how well the school is performing according to inspectors. Travel distance from your home is also a way to measure how practical a choice you are making.

Common mistakes to avoid

There are a handful of commonly made mistakes that can delay the process. Firstly, not listing enough schools is not recommended, as putting only one school down will not increase your chances of getting a place there. Instead, councils in the UK will allow you to put between three and six school choices down. You should list your schools in order of preference and be realistic about the chances of getting your child in.

Ignoring catchment area boundaries is a mistake you should avoid

Ignoring catchment area boundaries is also a mistake. Even if a school impresses you, if it is hundreds of miles away from your home, it is not likely that your child will secure a place. The perimeters of a catchment area are usually defined by the distance that the last pupil was offered a place at the school, meaning catchment areas can change year-to-year. Bear in mind that schools will also factor in if your child already has siblings at the same school, if they attend a 'feeder school' (i.e., one which has an affiliation with the secondary school), religion, or if your child has passed an academic entrance exam, if you are exploring grammar schools.

Missing a deadline or submitting incomplete forms is also a no-no. Set a reminder for yourself when the date approaches so you know you have all the necessary information together in a timely manner, and double-check the form before hitting submit.

What happens after you apply

Congrats, you have put in your application! So what next? You will have to wait until the time offers are made via your local council, which usually takes place on 1 March. If the date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday, offers will be sent out the next working day.

If you are happy with the school your child has been offered, you must accept the offer by the deadline given in the offer letter. Otherwise, it may be withdrawn and the place given to another child. If your child isn't offered a place at any of the schools you've applied for, you will usually be offered a place at your nearest school with places still available.

You can appeal the decision if you don't get your first choice school

If you are unhappy with the school your child has been offered, then you can appeal the decision. You must appeal against each rejection separately. You can only appeal once against each rejection and the admission authority for the school you are hoping to get into must allow you at least 20 school days to appeal from when they send the initial decision letter.

The admission authority will then set a deadline for submitting the information and evidence needed to support your appeal. You will also be given a deadline for this stage – missing this may result in your appeal not being considered, or it may delay your hearing.

As far as the hearing, the admission authority will give you at least 10 school days' notice of when the hearing is to take place, and appeals must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline for making the appeal. The hearing involves a panel of three or more independent individuals who will make the decision after the admission authority has explained why they turned down your application and after you have given your reasons for why your child should be admitted. You will usually be notified of the outcome within five school days.