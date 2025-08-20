How to help your child build 'resilience' if they're disappointed about GCSE results

After the whirlwind of A-level results day last week, it's now the turn of hopeful GCSE students to collect their envelopes of results.

My GCSE results day might have taken place over 15 years ago (gulp), but I still vividly remember sitting in the car with my mum, feeling a concoction of emotions and nursing a nervous tummy on the way to school on that sunny August morning.

It's, of course, normal to feel a mixture of nerves, apprehension and excitement as, for many, these results are an important milestone in a teenager's life.

It's also normal for the parents to be feeling just as nervous as their kids. The trick is not letting emotions overwhelm you. Easier said than done, right?

Albert Clemente, CEO at FindTutors, a leading UK private tuition service by GoStudent, offered his advice for parents who are keen to ensure their teenager feels comforted and heard.

He also shares advice on how to handle the situation if a child does not get the results they were hoping for.

"Research from Aviva UK Health (2025) shows that 79 per cent of parents feel stressed or anxious about their children's exams, while 66 per cent are concerned about the impact of exam stress on their child's wellbeing.

"As parents, providing the right support can make a substantial difference to how your child manages this stress," he notes.

© Getty If a child's confidence grows, so will their resilience With confidence comes resilience Albert says that confidence is the key to resilience. "If your child doesn't get the results they want and they choose to resit their exams, look for a tutor who can support their learning and help build their confidence for the resits, which can be more daunting than the original exams." He added: "Eighty-two per cent of students we surveyed increased their confidence after receiving tutoring and 75 per cent saw grade improvements, so external tutoring support can be a great option to build resilience."

© Getty A little perspective can go a long way Keep perspective through conversation If your child doesn't get the results they were hoping for, then it can feel like the end of the world. While it's important not to undermine how they feel, Albert says that keeping perspective is a useful tool. "Gently remind your child that exam results, while important, are just one part of their journey. The GoStudent Future of Education Report 2025 found that 59 per cent of parents believe grades don't accurately reflect students' abilities. "Share stories of people who found success through unexpected paths, including perhaps your own experiences of setbacks and recovery."

© Getty Images Albert notes a peaceful atmosphere will help Create a calm home environment This is important both before and after receiving results. Your child will thrive in the environment they're in, so it's important they feel calm and secure. "Maintaining a stable, peaceful atmosphere at home gives your child a sanctuary from external pressures. "Minimise family conflicts and keep daily routines consistent to provide a sense of security when other aspects of life feel uncertain."

© Getty Lending an ear will go a long way Listen more than you speak This one ties in with the perspective advice, as your child's feelings of worry, nerves or disappointment must be heard. "Resist the urge to immediately offer solutions or dismiss their concerns. "Instead, validate their feelings with responses like 'it makes sense you're feeling anxious' or 'I understand why this feels important to you.' This acknowledgement helps them feel understood rather than judged."