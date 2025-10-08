How to find a school catchment area - and the deadlines you can't miss

Moving up to senior school or starting primary school for the first time are both major developmental milestones in a person's childhood. While it's an exciting step, there's no denying that it can also be a time of overwhelm and stress, particularly for parents during application processes. Sometimes it can be smooth sailing, but other times it can be a case of jumping through hoops to get a child's place at the desired institution secured. Whether trying to get them a spot in a school that's not necessarily in their area or trying to ensure they get a spot at a local school which happens to be oversubscribed, it's not always a straightforward journey.

A beneficial starting point for any parent going through this journey is having all of the information needed before beginning the application process. Many will have already mastered this, but given the deadline is still a few weeks away, others might still be feeling stuck. Here's all you need to know.

How to find a school catchment area

It's long been understood that a child securing a spot is largely dependent on where they live in relation to the school. Many will already be aware of which school they're eligible to apply for, but if you're unsure, there are ways to find out. If you live in England, head to the GOV.UK website to find out your local authority by entering your postcode. From there, you will be able to find their school admissions and the designated areas map to determine which schools are in your catchment area.

Many council websites offer an online "catchment area tracker," which is user-friendly and provides all the necessary information. You can also contact the school's admissions department in your area directly for more information.

If you wish for your child to go to a school that is not within your catchment area, it's important to be aware that this will significantly decrease your chances of securing a place. There are instances where it happens successfully (like when a child's older sibling has already attended, having been accepted before a house move, for example), but it's worth being prepared for not receiving your first choice.

If your child has an Education, Health and Care plan, it may name a school for them, and the nominated school has to provide a place.

The deadlines for primary and secondary applications you need to know

Applying for a primary school or secondary school can be overwhelming. Many local authorities offer online tools, guides and documents to read beforehand outlining instructions and providing all the necessary information that will make it easier for parents to understand.

The most important thing to consider is the deadlines. The open dates for primary school applications vary by local authority, but generally, the process is open from September to January. For primary school in England, the starting age is four. When you apply, your child will be three or will have just turned four, although GOV.UK states you can ask for a later start when you apply.

The application window for secondary schools is much shorter. Applications generally open on 1st September but close on 31st October. It's important to note that if you submit an application after the deadline, this can significantly affect the outcome of your child's school place. Once paperwork has been submitted and you've listed your chosen schools, it's a waiting game.

For primary schools, parents and families will be made aware of the result by 16 April, while secondary school places will be offered by 2 March 2026. Parents then have a week or so to respond to the offer.

Applying for a school outside your catchment area and the criteria to note

It's possible to apply for a school that isn't within a family's catchment area, but be aware that your chances of securing a place drop. This is because schools and local authorities tend to give priority to children who live close by. There are other factors that come into play, too. The GOV.UK website states: "All schools have admission criteria to decide which children get places. The school or local council usually sets these. Admission criteria are different for each school.

"They may give priority to children who live close to the school, who have a brother or sister at the school already, from a particular religion (for faith schools), who went to a 'feeder school', or who pass an entrance exam (e.g. grammar schools)."

Is it possible to appeal?

In short, yes, parents can appeal if their first choice school does not provide them a place and instructions on how to do so will be provided in the letter you receive in the spring. It's worth noting that you can only appeal against each rejection separately, and you can only appeal once per rejection.

The government website says: "The admission authority for the school must allow you at least 20 school days to appeal from when they send the decision letter." Parents will then attend an appeal hearing where the admission authorities will weigh up parents' decisions on why their child should be admitted against the reasons for the rejection – generally, a final decision is then made within five days.