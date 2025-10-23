Great British Bake Off star welcomes baby after 9 years of fertility struggles

Laura Adlington, who was a finalist in The Great British Bake Off in 2020, has welcomed her first baby, a son, after nine years of heartbreaking fertility struggles. The star revealed the wonderful news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the hospital, taken moments after her little one entered the world. She and her husband Matt were beaming as they met their son for the first time, a "miracle" born through IVF. Laura has named her son George, a name we're sure the royals will approve of, considering Prince William's first born has that very name!

The announcement read: "After 9 years of wishing and 9 months of waiting – our little miracle is finally here, safe in our arms. Everyone, meet George. George, meet this community of amazing women who have championed you long before you arrived. We're all doing really well and are happily disappearing into the newborn bubble for a bit. But I just wanted to let you know that he’s here and say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all the love and support. I’ve felt it every step of the way."

Love from friends, family and fans

Laura's Instagram quickly blew up with the news, with many people rushing to leave comments. "So so happy for you lovely," wrote MIC star and This Morning regular, Ashley James. Laura's sister penned: "Oh George, the cutest nephew I ever did see. Zachary’s new best friend P.s. You’re smashing parenthood! Xxxxx" Another user commented: "Not me crying with complete strangers! These photos are gorgeous! Congratulations!"

The pair first revealed that they were expecting a baby in April, and even when she was relishing such joyful news, Laura was careful to be considerate of others less fortunate. She penned: "I know announcements like this can be really painful, especially if you’re in the thick of waiting or grieving, so please feel free to mute or unfollow if you need to and know I’m sending so much love your way."

© Photo: Channel 4 Laura appeared on the show in 2020

Laura has previously admitted that she bought a baby outfit nine years ago, excited about her journey into motherhood, and that same outfit has stayed with her over the years, through the disappointment of negative tests. Thankfully, she kept it and now baby George can wear it!

As well as being a well-respected baker, Laura is now a body positivity advocate and an author. Speaking about her book, Diet Starts Monday, she said: "This book is for anyone struggling to accept their body, for anyone sick of constantly dieting and then ‘falling off the wagon’, and for anyone who needs reminding that the way they look is the least interesting thing about them."