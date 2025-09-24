Alison Hammond's fresh take on leopard print causes this tummy-flattering dress to sell out

The latest series of The Great British Bake Off is in full swing as this year's batch of amateur bakers battle it out to take home the accolade as best baker. And inbetween the bake offs and technical challengers, it's host Alison Hammond who has caught our eye for her series of cute, totally wearable GBBO outfits. One in particular caught my eye as the freshest spin on leopard print - and it's such a sought after dress it's caused it to sell out.

Fear not though, as Alison Hammond's turquoise leopard print dress has been reincarnated for autumn in a new, more flattering style.

AT A GLANCE Alison Hammond, 50, wore a striking leopard print dress on the latest The Great British Bake Off episode.

Her flattering dress has sold out, but the brand has a similar - more flattering - version.

Scamp & Dude's puff sleeve maxi dress

Alison's dress, from British brand Scamp & Dude, is the Flute Sleeve Midi Dress. With its angel sleeves and button up front, it's the perfect dress for wafting around in on a summer's afternoon. Cue autumn and the brand has a similar style dress, in the same blue-green and black leopard print but with a twist - a shirred bust.

© Instagram Alison's cute leopard dress had viewers rushing to buy it

With a square neck, short puffed sleeves, a tiered skirt and vintage-inspired shirred bust detailing, it's a great dress whatever the season and whatever your shape. As stylist Jess Richardson explained, a square neck is "especially flattering for a larger bust".

The over exaggerated sleeves are a welcome addition too, which draw the eye, and the dress skims over the tummy to be flattering, comfortable and ultimately chic.

Scamp & Dude Turquoise with Black Leopard Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress © Scamp & Dude £120 at Scamp & Dude

You can wear now in this in between weather with black loafers, Mary Jane flats or a trainer and come the colder weather, add a pair of black boots - either knee high or ankle. You can easily dress this up too, with a heel, and it'd look uber cool with a knitted tank layered over the top.

Available in sizes 6 - 22, the dress is made from a soft, viscose fabric which flows to a midaxi length.

What shoppers are saying about Alison's leopard dress

Scamp & Dude shoppers have remarked on the comfy quality of this dress, with one remarking it as "lovely floaty flattering dress, very comfy. I always get compliments when I wear it."

Another commented on the fit. "I'm petite and 5'2"ish and thought this dress might swamp me but it's absolutely beautiful. The colour is stunning, I love the fit and isn't too long. I'm a good size 10 but the 8 fits great."

Alison's fashion highlights

As well as The Great British Bake Off, Alison is back on our screens on Fridays, presenting This Morning with Dermot O'Leary. Just last week, the 50-year-old presenter made florals so apt for autumn with her black and red print Rixo dress.

© Shutterstock Alison's autumnal florals were a hit with This Morning viewers

Wearing the Maddison Mia Dress, Alison is giving a good reason to embrace florals for autumn with this dramatic, winter-ready design.

Earlier in the month, Alison embraced burgundy season with a £59, deep red belted leather shirt dress from River Island and another episode of This Morning saw Alison sport a sweet, leopard print M&S blouse.