Top 10 autumn baby names for boys and girls - including one meaning 'golden princess'

As the leaves transform into glorious, golden shades of orange, brown and yellow, and the weather finds its cold snap, the world gets cosy and settles into the autumnal season. For soon-to-be parents wondering what they should call their newborns on the way, there's no better way to source inspiration for the perfect moniker than to look outside the window and check into the autumnal vibes. Rounding up the top ten names that emulate the cosy and warm feelings associated with this time of year, QR Code Generator have used new data from the Office of National Statistics to create a list of the top autumn-themed baby boy and girl names in the United Kingdom - and one of them belongs to a famous royal.

Top ten girls' names

In first place, 1,956 girls were named Ivy in the UK in 2024. Taking inspiration from the evergreen plant, the name symbolises nature's endurance and lasting beauty through the colder season. Next, 1,583 baby girls were called Bonnie. Capturing the charm of the season, the name means "pretty" or "beautiful" and reflects warmth and cheery energy.

Willow was the third most popular name, bringing to mind feelings of resilience, calmness and grace while the Irish name Orla was fourth, meaning "golden princess" in Gaelic. The latter has links to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who gave their beloved black cocker spaniel the moniker after she was given to them by Kate's brother James Middleton. Rounding out the top five, Hazel came next, a name that connects with the season through both its tree connotations and its colour references.

Scarlett was the name given to 610 baby girls last year and has been added to the list of autumnal names due to its closeness with the fiery red of the fallen autumn leaves. The actual name of the season, Autumn, was used over 400 times, and also has royal ties as it is the name of Autumn Phillips, the former wife of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The ex-wife of Princess Anne's son Peter was named Autumn Phillips

Aurelia, meaning "golden one", Amber, with its connections to the honey-coloured gemstone, and Scottish place name Paisley were all added to the bottom of the list, coming in eighth, ninth and tenth for their associations with colours and foliage most commonly found in the autumn months of the year.

Top ten boys' names

For the newborn boys of 2024, Rory, meaning "red king", was the most commonly used autumnal name by new parents. The Irish name is thought to reflect the energy of the season and its richness and warmth through the colour palette of the leaves. Oakley and its connection to the formidable oak tree came next, and Rowan, meaning "little red one", followed.

Translating to "little hollow", Logan came in fourth place. It is a name originating from Scottish Gaelic and evokes strong visuals of natural woodland scenes and tranquil landscapes. Hunter was the fifth most popular name used by new parents, and Robert, meaning "bright flame", was the sixth, with its reflections of timeless warmth and comfort.

Capturing the adventurous spirit of the season, Archer was the seventh most used name for its images of archery woodland and harmony with nature. Phoenix was used 213 times and strongly symbolises rebirth and autumn's shedding of summer to make room for the winter's arrival. The Scottish name Lennox means "with many elm trees" and was popular with new parents in autumn for its associations with serene walks and leaves falling from the elm trees. Finally, Rufus, meaning "red-haired", came in tenth for its reflections of the autumn colours and vibrant personality of this time of year.