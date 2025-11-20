Watch: Carole Middleton's reaction to becoming a grandmother caught on camera

Carole and Michael Middleton have frequently vocalised how proud they are of their daughter, the Princess of Wales, even from the earliest days of her marriage to Prince William.

Becoming a grandparent is one of the most special days in any parent's life, and Carole Middleton was no exception.

© James Whatling Carole and Michael Middleton seen on the second day of Royal Ascot 2024

On 22 July 2013, Prince George, the first child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was born – and his grandmother's thrilled reaction was caught on camera. See the video above…

Fans reacted to the clip

Royal fan @katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk re-shared the video to Instagram for Prince George's birthday, and Carole's response sparked quite the reaction.

One fan wrote: "She is elegant, and so much a true lady!," while another commented: "She is wonderful!"

A third added: "She speaks very well – a classy family," and a different fan wrote: "How lovely to see William's in-laws expressing their delight at the birth of Baby George. It was very exciting for them. It's great that they are hands-on grandparents like me!"

Carole and Michael's thoughts on Prince William

Shortly after the engagement was announced, the Princess of Wales' father stood outside their family home in Bucklebury and said publicly: "Carole and I are absolutely delighted by today's announcement and thrilled by the prospect of a wedding sometime next year.

"As you know, Catherine and Prince William have been going out together for quite a number of years, which is great for us because we've got to know William really well."

© UK Press via Getty Images Carole Middleton with her daughter Kate pictured before she married Prince William

Michael added: "We all think he's wonderful and we're extremely fond of him. They make a lovely couple. They're great fun to be with, and we've had a lot of laughs together. We wish them every happiness for the future."

Twelve years later, the future heirs to the throne have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis. Carole and Michael are now known for being especially hands-on grandparents. The 70-year-old previously told Good Housekeeping: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."