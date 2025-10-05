Supernanny on Prince William and Princess Kate's 'hopeful future' with George, Charlotte, and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, raising them privately while allowing for appearances as a family of five as part of their service of the public. The small insights into how William and Kate, both 43, are raising their children with their shows of affection in public offer an indication of what goes on behind closed doors, and parenting expert and star of Supernanny, Jo Frost, is encouraged by what she sees.

"Parenting is no easy task, and when lived under the world’s gaze, the challenge magnifies tenfold. Yet in Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, I see not only future monarchs but devoted parents whose grounded approach provides reassurance for their family and inspiration for others," Jo, 55, has said in a new comment on the royal couple.

© Kensington Palace Supernanny Jo Frost says Prince William and Princess Kate have a grounded parenting approach

"William and Catherine are more than partners in duty; they are parents in vision with complementary strengths. William carries the weight of history and responsibility but also the empathy of a man shaped by loss and scrutiny, wanting to get it right for his children," she added. "He places emotional safety and stability at the heart of his parenting. Catherine pairs this with calm, centered, hands-on practicality. Her championing of early childhood development echoes my own mission, deeply personal and reflective of her home life."

William and Kate's teamwork in parenting

Jo went on to say that William and Kate embody a strength that balances one another and creates harmony and structure for their three children. "Despite their titles and difficulties of late, they remain grounded in everyday life, intentional in giving George, Charlotte, and Louis as normal a childhood as possible," she said. "School runs, outdoor adventures, family routines, and their choice to keep their children off screens and social media remind their little ones that beyond the royal stage, they belong to a family rooted in love."

© Getty William and Kate balance eachother out

Imperfect parenting

The parenting expert also said that the royal couple reminds those raising a young brood that children don't need perfect parents. "They need presence. William and Catherine understand this. Their grounded approach speaks volumes," Jo reflected. "Their parenting is not about privilege but responsibility. Their children learn that true leadership lies in service, kindness, and contribution.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Jo says their parenting is not about privilege but responsibility

"They model a life where titles matter less than integrity and where legacy is built not only through position but through compassion. The royal parents are indeed a dynamic duo, and in their hands, the future feels steady, compassionate, and hopeful, one full of promise for our young ones who will see them lead one day."

© PA Images via Getty Images The Wales family were last seen together attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

George, Charlotte, and Louis were last seen publicly together in August when they attended a church service with members of the royal family on the Balmoral estate. They have since gone back to school, so it remains unconfirmed when they will step out again with their parents on a royal engagement.

