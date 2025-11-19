Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's adorable letter to Santa revealed

It’s holiday season, and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are getting into the festive spirit. HELLO! viewed the newly released teaser for Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix holiday special, With Love, Meghan, and spotted an adorable glimpse of the children’s handwritten letter to Santa, a detail that immediately sent royal fans into a frenzy.

The brief clip, released via Netflix’s official social channels, shows a mug decorated in elegant calligraphy. Although the full message isn’t visible, HELLO! observed the clearly written lines: "We have been good," and a sweet wish for "Santa to travel safely," signed "XO Archie & Lili." The delicate looping script nods to classic children’s stationery, instantly capturing the innocence of early childhood Christmas excitement.

This adorable moment comes shortly after Meghan opened up to Marie Claire about spending the holidays with her children. "We’re always making sure we have something fun to do," she said. "At first, as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year."

HELLO! has followed the couple’s family traditions closely over the years, from pumpkin-patch adventures to summer clips shared on Meghan’s Instagram. One recent video montage showed Archie racing through a maze and Lilibet riding in a wheelbarrow before the family carved pumpkins together, moments that speak to the warm, outdoorsy childhood the Sussexes are cultivating in Montecito.

During the couple’s 2024 visit to Colombia, Meghan spoke about how proud she is of Lilibet’s blossoming independence. "At three, she has found her voice," she said, describing her parenting philosophy: "We create the conditions in which there's a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do."

To help contextualise the significance of traditions like letters to Santa, HELLO! consulted with parenting expert Tammi Kirkness, who explains that such rituals play an important role in emotional growth. "Children thrive on predictable, meaningful family traditions," she says. "Writing to Santa — even if it’s displayed on something playful like a mug — gives young children a sense of participation and belonging. These moments help anchor their sense of family identity."

Tammi adds that holiday rituals often contribute to children’s emotional memory formation: "These early, repeated experiences become part of the emotional landscape they carry into adulthood. Feeling included in family traditions promotes security, connection and self-confidence."

Experts also note that small acts like signing a letter together can support early literacy and autonomy. "Young children learn to express themselves through shared writing experiences," Tammi says. "Even when the handwriting is decorative or assisted by adults, the act of signing encourages them to understand their own identity within the family."