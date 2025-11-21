Inside Chloë Sevigny's private life with husband Siniša Mačković and their son

For three decades, Chloë Sevigny has been the ultimate cool girl in fashion and indie films, making an early choice to work with auteur directors like Harmony Korine and creating a rich filmography including Boys Don't Cry (1999), for which she received an Oscar nominations, the HBO series Big Love, for which she won a Golden Globe, and an Emmy-nominated performance in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024).

She modeled for the likes of Mui Mui, Louis Vuitton, Proenza Schouler, and Vivienne Westwood, and was at the center of the New York City party scene in the 1990s, with an enduring 'anti-it girl' appeal, dating British singer Jarvis Cocker and musician Matt McAuley of the band A.R.E. Weapons. Chloë never sought out the celebrity life, however, and has always spoken about her desire to only work with "directors that I love and try to do work that means something to me".

© WireImage Chloe has an enduring 'anti-it girl' appeal

Now 51, Chloë tied the knot in 2020 at the age of 46 to Siniša Mackovic, and the same year she welcomed her first son, Vanja. "It was just something that was supposed to happen," Chloë told Playboy in 2020 of falling pregnant in her 40s, admitting that she had always wanted to be a mother but her life had gone in different directions.

Since welcoming her son, Chloë has continued to work on screen, and has praised her husband, an art gallery director, who she credits with keeping their family on track. Find out more about Siniša and Vanja…

Chloë's early love story

Chloë and Siniša's mutual friend Lizzi Bougatsos had been trying to set the pair up for a few months before they first met at an art gallery opening in 2018. "Spencer Sweeney, who’s a painter and one of my oldest friends, was having a show uptown [at Gagosian]," Chloë told Cultured magazine in a joint interview with Siniša.

"There was an afterparty at that Japanese restaurant that [Larry Gagosian] owns. I went with Lizzi and I think maybe [artist] Aurel Schmidt, who’s another one of my close friends. And Lizzi was like, 'That’s the boy that I was trying to introduce you to.' Siniša and I started staring at each other. We might have talked. The details are a little blurry."

© FilmMagic Sinisa and Chloe arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" in 2024

Siniša added: "We locked eyes and kept looking at each other for a while. Then after that we didn’t really speak for a minute but we were asking our friends about each other. Then we had our first date at Souen, across the street. A lunch date."

2020 wedding

The rest was history, and the pair tied the knot in 2020, with Chloë announcing the news on Instagram a year later. "Married on a Monday March 9th 2020. Happy one year anniversary my love," she captioned a photo of the newly-married couple with Chloë wearing a bodycon black dress that showed off her baby bump, paired with a white veil.

© Chloe Sevigny Chloe and Sinisa tied the knot in NYC in 2020

Chloë told Playboy in 2020 that they fell pregnant "after a night out dancing and drinking and went home… and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past."

Newborn son

Vanja was born on May 2, 2020 and Chloë shared the news with fans on Instagram at the time, with a picture of her and Siniša sitting on the hospital bed with their newborn.

"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković. Born May 2nd [in] New York City. Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance, and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys," she captioned the post which fans rushed to comment on and share their congratulations.

Second wedding

Two years later, the pair tied the knot a second time with a big party in the town of Darien, Connecticut, where Chloë spent much of her childhood. "Yesterday was undoubtedly the greatest day of my life," she shared with fans, writing alongside a picture of her and Siniša kissing on the special day.

"So blessed to finally share our love and commitment with friends and family. So many people put so much work into making it just perfect, so from the bottom of my bursting heart, thank you."

In 2022, Chloë revealed that parenthood has changed her relationship with Siniša, telling The Cut: "I value my relationship with my husband so much more. I value him and how much he participates and what he does for our household so much more than I ever could imagine. I’ll do anything not to lose him."

© GC Images Chloe revealed that parenthood has changed her relationship with Sinisa

"When I’m having one of my anxiety spirals, he’ll always talk me down,” she added. "What’s so nice about my husband is he’s so competent. I can trust he can take care of everything, so I don’t have to, and that’s really relaxing.'

Now five, Chloë and Siniša told Cultured that as a baby Vanja was "kind-natured," sharing that their son "likes to share his toys with the other kids to get them to play with him. He’s also very playful and goofy and likes to make funny faces and funny noises".

© Chloe Sevigny Chloe poses with her son Vanja on yoga mats in 2025

Chloë rarely shares pictures of her son on social media, although in November 2025 she shared an Instagram Story with him, taking part in an online yoga class with her.

In 2024 he did join her in the campaign for Document magazine. "More PTown me and the babe," Chloë captioned the post, revealing her sweet nickname for her son.