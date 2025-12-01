Forget tiger parenting - jellyfish parenting is the 'indulgent' approach to raising the next generation

Adding to the ever-evolving list of parenting styles, jellyfish parenting joins tiger, dolphin and lighthouse parenting to describe the particular way we are interacting with our children in this generation.

While it may sound ambiguous, jellyfish parenting has a clear definition and is used by experts to denote a style that is more permissive and lenient.

Much like the sea creature, these types of guardians are more loose and flexible when it comes to children's freedom and are led by them in rule-setting and reactions to incidents.

A jellyfish mum or dad is more like a friend to their child rather than an authoritarian parent, and while this style has some pros, it also has its drawbacks.

To find out more, HELLO! did a deep dive into this phenomenon and asked the experts for their take on jellyfish parenting and how to spot its traits so you can figure out if it's a style that suits you and your family.

What is jellyfish parenting?

The term "jellyfish parenting" was initially coined by Canadian psychiatrist Dr Shimi Kang and parenting educator Barbara Coloroso in the mid-2010s.

It was meant to be interpreted as a parent who is permissive and lenient and lacks rules or boundaries for their children.

HCPC-registered Senior Education and Child Psychologist Dr Sasha Hall, who has over 15 years of experience in the field, defined jellyfish parenting for HELLO!.

She said: "It involves high warmth and responsiveness but very little structure, rules, or consistent expectations.

"Parents may avoid saying no, set a few boundaries, and prioritise the child’s comfort and preferences over guidance. While it comes from a place of care and affection, children may sometimes struggle to develop self-regulation, resilience, and the ability to cope with challenges."

© Getty Images Jellyfish parenting allows the child to guide in situations

How it differs from authoritative and tiger parenting

While authoritative parenting aims to provide an anchor for children through constant expectations and a predictable rhythm, jellyfish parenting adapts a much softer approach.

In this style, parents are more responsive to their children's immediate needs, more flexible and often guided by the moment rather than firm rules.

Authoritative parents offer both warmth and structure in their approach, but jellyfish parents tend to emphasise emotional flow over consistency, choosing to bend their boundaries or get rid of them entirely as situations change.

As for tiger parenting, jellyfish parenting couldn't be more different. Tiger mums and dads encourage a laser-focused, high-pressure environment that rewards discipline and measurable success.

Jellyfish parenting is intentionally unstructured and allows experiences to unfold as they are supposed to without craving control.

They favour and support ease, openness and autonomy, even if it means children navigate their way through life with fewer clear markers.

Dr Sasha explained: "Unlike authoritative parenting, which balances warmth with clear expectations and consistent rules, jellyfish parenting provides little guidance or structure.

"Tiger parenting, on the other hand, is highly demanding and achievement-focused, emphasising strict rules and high expectations."

She continued: "Jellyfish parenting sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, prioritising indulgence and flexibility rather than discipline or goal-setting."

Common misconceptions about jellyfish parenting explained

This is a style that comes with a load of preconceived ideas and misconceptions as people struggle to understand the new parenting idea.

The most common misunderstandings usually arise out of the style's softer, more fluid, seemingly hands-off approach.

Many people carry the assumption that jellyfish parenting is nothing more than permissive parenting in disguise, but true jellyfish parenting isn’t about neglecting guidance; it’s about responding to a child’s needs with a flexible attitude instead of by enforcing rigid rules.

Another misconception is that it leaves children unprepared for real-world structure, when in reality, it can teach adaptability and deep emotional awareness.

"One common misconception is that jellyfish parenting is purely beneficial because it comes from love and attention," Dr Sasha said.

She went on to add: "While such parents are affectionate, the absence of consistent boundaries can make it harder for children to develop self-discipline, cope with disappointment, or understand limits.

"Another misconception is that children will naturally learn boundaries without guidance. In reality, consistent limits and gentle structure are essential for building independence and emotional regulation."

Critics of this style have also expressed fears that jellyfish parents are disengaged or overly indulgent; however, the original philosophy promoted connection, not complacency.

The challenge here, not unlike most things, is striking a balance that allows parents to be responsive without veering off into territories that result in inconsistency and a lack of responsibility.

© Getty Images It is a form of parenting that leans towards a more permissive style

Real-life examples of jellyfish parenting in today’s families

In many modern households, jellyfish parenting can translate into small, everyday moments like letting a child decide their own bedtime when they feel tired or allowing screen time to vary based on moods rather than limits.

In some cases, parents choose to negotiate every request, from what to eat for dinner to when homework should be done, to keep a calm atmosphere.

Other parents might avoid saying the word no outright and instead offer open-ended choices that leave it up to the child to make the ultimate decision.

The expert added: "Examples include allowing children to decide their own bedtimes, choosing all meals and snacks regardless of nutrition, using screens without limits, skipping chores or homework without discussion, and avoiding consequences for misbehaviour.

"Parents may defer to the child in almost all decisions, avoid saying no, and act more like a friend than a guide or authority figure."