Jesy Nelson reveals twins' devastating SMA Type 1 diagnosis in tearful video

Jesy Nelson has shared her twin daughters' devastating health news in an emotional video. The Little Mix alum, who welcomed twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely eight months ago in June 2025, revealed her girls have Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type one.

Jesy told her 9,6 million Instagram followers on Sunday 4 January morning that it was the "most severe muscular disease that a baby can get". The singer explained the disease kills every muscle in the body.

"If it's not treated in time your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two," she shared the devastating reality of the disease. Before receiving an official diagnosis, Jesy said the treatment process was "very rapid" as "time is of the essence essentially".

Jesy and her partner Zion were told during their daughters' assessment at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children that the girls "will probably never be able to walk". “They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled," Jesy said tearfully.

The Little Mix alum added that "the best thing we can do right now is get them treatment and just hope for the best.” She went on to share how grateful she was that the girls have received their treatment as without it "they will die".

Jesy said she had been to endless hospital appointments and admitted the last few months have been the "most heartbreaking time" in her life.

"I feel like the hospital has become my second home and I feel like I have had to become a nurse because I have to put them on breathing machines and do stuff that no mother should have to do with their child," she said.

She continued: "I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360. I almost feel like I am grieving a life I thought I was going to have with my children."

