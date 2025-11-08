LA Dodgers player Alex Vesia shares devastating news of daughter's death: 'No words to describe the pain'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia has shared the devastating news that his absence from the 2025 World Series was because his baby daughter Sterling had died on October 26. In a heartbreaking statement posted on Instagram, Alex and his wife Kayla wrote: "Our beautiful daughter went to heaven, Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through, but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her. Our little angel, we love you forever & you’re with us always."

On October 24, it was confirmed that Alex, the team's star pitcher, was stepping away from the team as he and his wife were handling a "deeply personal family matter." Now, 12 days after his daughter's passing, Alex has spoken out, sharing the news with fans. He also thanked his team "for their understanding and support during this time," adding: "Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them."

Alongside a picture of their baby girl's hand holding on to her mother and father, Alex captioned the post: "Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization, and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort. Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible."

"Thinking of you all and sending so much love," commented the Dodgers social media team, while the wife of Dodger's player Freddie Freeman, Chelsea, added: "Love you guys so much. I can’t stop thinking about you and your beautiful angel." Kike Hernández, who also plays for the Dodgers, wrote: "We love you guys!"

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Alex debuted in the MLB in 2020 for the Miami Marlins, but has played with the Dodgers since 2021. Through it all, his wife, Kayla has been by his side after they met in 2019 and tied the knot in 2024. They announced they were welcoming their first child together in April 2025.

Kayla studied at Minot State College in North Dakota, where she played college soccer. Kayla graduated from college in 2018, and months later Alex slid into her DMs. Kayla later shared the story to her 81.2k TikTok followers, saying that their first date at a dessert shop lasted "hours and hours," and that they connected over their love of Supercross.

© Getty Images Kayla and Alex tied the knot in 2024

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series at the end of Game Seven, and his teammate, Dodgers pitcher Will Klein, gave Alex and Kayla a shoutout. "We've all messaged him," Will told press after the win.

"We just want him to know that he’s in our hearts, and we did this all for him. He’s such a big part of why we’re here in the first place, and so just to be able to get this for them - there are harder places to be than on a World Series mound. And so, what they’re going through isn’t great."

© MediaNews Group via Getty Images Relief pitcher Anthony Banda with #51 on his hat for Alex Vesia

Both Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays players wore Alex's number, 51, on their baseball caps during the seven-game series.