Jesy Nelson welcomes twins prematurely – but the names have sent fans into a frenzy

Jesy Nelson has finally welcomed her twins into the world, after announcing her pregnancy news back in January.

The former Little Mix singer and her boyfriend Zion Foster shared a joint post to Instagram, revealing that the twins were born on Thursday 15 May – but it's the babies' names that really caught the attention of fans.

In the caption, the pair penned: "So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!:

© Instagram / @jesynelson Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed twins on Thursday

Jesy and Zion continued: "We've never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025."

Jesy Nelson's followers absolutely loved the baby names

Immediately, fans and friends flooded the comments with messages of support. One wrote: "Congratulations, so happy for you both. Beautiful names," while another penned: "Congratulations beautiful names."

© GC Images, Getty Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have been dating on and off since 2022

A third wrote: "Congratulations beautiful girl you've done amazingly! Beautiful names for beautiful girls", and another commented: "These names are so unique and deeply special, just like their wonderful mama."

It appears that one name, Jade, could be a small but heartfelt tribute to Jesy's former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall, despite the new mother's reported fallout from her bandmates.

Jesy Nelson's pregnancy

Back in January, Jesy shared a polaroid picture of her and Zion to announce her pregnancy, beaming as they were standing in their kitchen, with him gently placing his hand on his girlfriend's growing baby bump.

Referring to the bowl she was holding in the photo, the former Little Mix star wrote in the caption: "She's eating for three now," followed by two baby emojis.

She was inundated with well-wishes from her fans and industry mates, including Capital DJ Sian Welby, Alan Carr and her ex-boyfriend and former Love Island star Chris Hughes, who wrote: "Go on girl".

Soon afterwards, she uploaded another photo of her growing bump to her Instagram Stories, alongside a message thanking her followers for their kind words and support.

© Instagram Jesy Nelson shared a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Stories in January

Jesy shared a mirror selfie while holding onto her bump with a caption that read: "Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your beautiful msgs [sic] over the past 24 hours we feel so overwhelmed with all the love and support," ending the message with a teary-faced and a white love heart emoji.