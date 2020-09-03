﻿
13 of the cutest photos of celebrity children going back to school

Kids around the world are heading back to class

Aisha Nozari
Photo: © Instagram
It's official: school's in for autumn!

Classrooms across the UK are back in business this week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, with many celebrity parents sharing photos of their little ones returning to school.

Here are some of our favourites so far… 

Frankie Bridge

Frankie shared an adorable photo of her son ahead of his first day of school, revealing that he was feeling nervous about making friends.

"Little Legs is back to school... he’s very nervous about how he’s going to make friends... but I know this is totally what he needs and he will be absolutely fine," she wrote.

jessica-kids-
Photo: © Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos. Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong," Jessica Simpson hilariously wrote alongside a photo of her kids hugging before their first time back in the classroom since the coronavirus pandemic.

saira-daughter-back-at-school-
Saira Khan

The Loose Women star revealed that her children had returned to school this week.

In a post shared at the end of August, Saira's daughter could be seen brushing her mum's hair as she applied her makeup ahead of a Zoom meeting. 

Saira explained: "As much as I’m excited for them to get back to school next week, I’ll definitely miss my little helpers around the house… from cooking, cleaning, tidying up, even helping me to get ready for my Zoom meetings."

stacey-sons-
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon

Stacey's two eldest boys Leighton and Zachary are back at school, and we can't get over how grown up they look in their uniform! 

harper-masks-
Photo: © Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Not only has Victoria and David Beckham's nine-year-old daughter Harper returned to school, but the former Spice Girl even made her youngest child facemasks out of her old school uniform! 

rochelle-and-kids-
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' two little girls might not have returned to school just yet – but they'll be back in uniform on Monday, as the This Morning host revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of herself and her two daughters relaxing on the sofa, doting mum Rochelle wrote: "I love our little chills after the bath. Soaking up every second with my babies before school starts on Monday."

jools-son-
Photo: © Instagram
Jools Oliver

Jools Oliver told her Instagram followers on Thursday that it was River's first day at "big school", first uploading a photo of River sleeping, and later posting a picture of him sitting in the back of the family's car in his smart maroon uniform.

dwayne-and-gab-
Photo: © Instagram
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle's step-son Zaire started school at the end of August, and to mark the occasion, the actress' husband Dwyane Wade dedicated a heartwarming message to his eldest son.

Alongside a photo of Gabrielle, Zaire and other family members, the basketball player wrote: "Man oh Man. Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn't know existed. I'm a proud father!" 

coleen-rooney-boys-
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Rooney

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's three boys returned to school on Thursday, with the doting parents sharing a split image of Kit, Klay and Kai looking strapping in their uniforms.

Coleen also shared a sweet message alongside the picture, writing: "Good luck to my boys going back to school today. Love you all so much, be yourselves and keep smiling."

sam-son-paul-
Photo: © Instagram
Sam Faiers

It was Sam's eldest child Paul's first day at school on Wednesday!

To mark the momentous occasion, the mother-of-two shared a black and white photo of her little lad looking smart in his uniform.

"When your children are babies in your arms, you think far into the future about school and how it’s years away. Well that day was today for us. I’m beyond proud of you my darling. Paul’s first day at school, honestly it was so emotional for those who aren’t there yet, brace yourself," the former TOWIE star wrote alongside the heart-melting photo.

tamara-back-to-school-
Photo: © Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

Mum-of-two Tamera revealed that her kids returned to school last month.

Sharing a photo of her daughter giggling and her son with a straight face, the actress hilariously wrote: "Aden and Ariah's thoughts of going #backtoschool are clearly different."

fearne-cotton-daughter-
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton's daughter Honey had her first day at school on Thursday, with the mother-of-two posting a snap of her little girl in her uniform alongside the caption: "The best birthday treat. Watching my big girl go off to her school induction. Bursting with pride. My fellow Virgo queen."

myleene-ava-
Photo: © Instagram
Myleene Klass

At the end of August, musician Myleene revealed that she had started her back to school shopping, and on Thursday, the star shared a video of her talented daughter Ava playing the piano in her school uniform. Looks like class is back in session! 
 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

