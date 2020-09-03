13 of the cutest photos of celebrity children going back to school

You might like...
-
Stylish star mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby
-
The best celebrity Easter photos, including Victoria Beckham, Ruth Langsford, Amanda Holden, and Stacey Solomon
-
Celebrity parents twinning with their kids! Adorable pictures of Rachel Riley, Amanda Holden and more
-
11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown
-
Nadia Sawalha sent unbelievable cake – and you'll never guess why
Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley were sent the most delicious-looking, two-tier cake on Thursday as they marked six years of home schooling...