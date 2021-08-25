Mrs Hinch's newborn son wears the cutest Marks & Spencer baby outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cleaning sensation Mrs. Hinch is currently easing her way back into the Instagram world after a much-deserved maternity break since having her second son, Lennie.

On Tuesday evening, the blonde beauty shared an adorable, up-close image of her youngest child, and in it, he was wearing the cutest grey top and trousers set, with the words 'Happy' printed on the front. Can't deal!

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's sweet reaction to baby gender reveal

The star accompanied the snap with the caption: "Dressed and ready for the day! I brought this little outfit from M&S guys, it's super soft!"

We've had a hunt, and sadly this set looks to have sold out. But never fear, the high street mecca also sells a 'Happy' sleepsuit in cream that looks very similar for just £9.

Baby Lennie wearing a Marks & Spencer outfit

This isn't the first time the Essex-born star has dressed her tot in an affordable item. Last month, little Lennie wore a 'Nautical Print Romper' which set her back just £3 from Morrison's. The cheap as chips number featured a sailor print with an embroidered boat.

Adaptive Pure Cotton Happy Slogan Sleepsuit, £9, Marks & Spencer

Mrs Hinch gave birth in May. When the former hairdresser introduced her son to the world, she said: "Hello Everyone. Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you. Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe."

She continued: "I have absolutely no words to explain how I'm feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full," she continued. "We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin. Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world."

