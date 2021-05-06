﻿
11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits

These young royals know how to dress!

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Spring is here, lockdown is finally easing and life is generally feeling much brighter after one tough year. We're all enjoying getting out and about and ditching those bulky winter jackets.

 

There's not much cuter than children all dressed up in their pretty dresses and smart shirt and short sets for a day outdoors - and Europe's royal families certainly know how to dress their offspring in adorable ensembles.

 

From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children and Zara and Mike Tindall's girls to the daughters of Queen Letizia of Spain, see royal children's sweet spring outfits below…

 

Isla Phillips

The youngest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips looked so sweet in her floral dress with cool denim jacket (above) – and her big sister Savannah wore a matching outfit! The family were on a day out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter Charlotte looked so pretty in her pink floral dress at the polo back in spring 2018. We love her matching sunglasses and the cute bow in her hair.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Another beautiful floral dress for the Princess here. Charlotte wore the sky-blue frock and navy cardigan when she met her baby brother, Prince Louis, for the first time at St Mary's Hospital in April 2018.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

What a smart boy! The son of the William and Kate was too cute for words in his matching shorts, shirt and cardigan set at the polo back in 2015.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Louis

Kate's youngest child Prince Louis was the centre of attention at the 2019 Trooping the Colour dressed in a traditional shirt with Peter Pan collar. Too cute!

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall

The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall looked to be having a brilliant time in April 2017, dressed in a practical leggings and top outfit with some very cool sequinned spots. Mia was photographed at the Burnham Market Horse Trials.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

The eldest daughter of the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn wore a super cute ensemble to the Gatcombe Park horse trials in March 2019. We'd totally wear her rainbow-striped jumper and gilet combo.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain

The daughters of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain were so pretty in their matching pastel pleated dresses with front bows back in 2014. The siblings had dressed up for their father's Coronation!

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Josephine of Denmark

All four of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's children looked so smart in this photo from May 2018, but we particularly loved Princess Josephine's baby pink skirt. We spot a future fashionista!

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco

What a cool duo! The children of Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene had fashion nailed in this photo from May 2019. Black gilet and stylish shades like mum: check. Blazer just like dad's: check.

11 precious photos of royal children in spring outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Estelle of Sweden

We adored this black and pink floral dress of the daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The young royal waved to fans at the celebration of King Carl Gustav's 73rd birthday anniversary at Sweden's Royal Palace on April 2019.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

