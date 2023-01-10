6 times confident Prince George has spoken out in public The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son is growing up so fast

The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child rarely speaks in public, but when he does, Prince George always surprises us by saying the most adorable things.

From comments overheard by royal fans to the nine-year-old royal's rare public conversations, it's clear to see Prince George is far less cheeky than his younger brother Prince Louis, who dominated headlines last summer with his playful antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Let's look back at six times the future monarch has confidently spoken out in public…

WATCH: The best of Prince George growing up

Loading the player...

Prince George's red arrow comment

Back in 2016, George attended the Royal International Air Tattoo - his very first royal engagement in the UK.

The two-year-old Prince couldn't hide his excitement as he spent time at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire with his proud parents – and came out with the cutest comment.

George was led up the ladder of one of the RAF Aerobatic Team's Red Arrow Hawks by William, and even had the chance to sit in the cockpit. He asked mother Kate: "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?", with William gently telling him, "Not right now."

Prince George at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire

When Prince George met Sir David Attenborough

Remember when William and Kate treated their three children to an incredible after-school meeting with Sir David Attenborough?

The famous naturalist, who is good friends with the Queen, came over to the gardens of Kensington Palace to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a history lesson.

The royal children meet Sir David Attenborough

Sir David gave George a fossil tooth from a giant shark, which proved to be a hit.

"When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same," he said. "[George asked] What it was? How big it was? And so on. He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils. She [Charlotte] was too. All three seemed charming."

The time Prince George called himself Archie!

According to The Sun, a dog walker came across the royal children and their grandmother Carole while they were playing by a stream near the Middleton family home in Berkshire in 2019.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

The woman continued: "To my astonishment, he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely."

Prince George with his family at Trooping the Colour in London

Prince George's nickname for his father

In 2018, Princess Kate revealed the adorable name that her son George calls his dad Prince William. Kate chatted with crowds in Leicester while she visited with William, and talked about her own three children.

According to People, one fan who met the Princess revealed: "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'" So adorable!

When Prince George offered to fly a plane

This story is absolutely adorable!

When Prince George accompanied his parents on a royal visit to Canada in 2016, he made the sweetest comment on board the plane.

Prince George boarding the plane in Canada

After waving at hundreds of well-wishers, the Wales family boarded a seaplane in Victoria, British Columbia where three-year-old George was treated to one last excitement.

The young royal was invited into the cockpit of the seaplane where he was given the chance - under guidance - to play with some of the controls.

Pilot Shawn Stewart revealed George's passion for flying, telling The Mirror: "After we landed, once the co-pilot got out, George climbed up into the seat and started playing with the controls and pretending he was flying the plane.

"Kate said: 'Where are you going to fly us? Are you going to fly us to Canada?' "And George said: 'No I'm going to fly us to England.' George loved it. He was having fun."

George is his mum Kate's biggest fan

Prince George rating Princess Kate's handiwork

We just had to include the very first time royal fans ever heard George speak in public. In May 2019, Kensington Palace released the most precious video of George talking to his dad Prince William to celebrate their visit to the RHS 'Back to Nature' Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

George was filmed playing in Princess Kate's garden display with his siblings and made us laugh when his dad asked him to rate his mum's handiwork out of ten.

He proudly declared: "Twenty out of ten." "That's pretty good, I think mummy's done well," William replied. We love George's enthusiasm!

