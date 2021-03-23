10 easy Easter crafts for kids: Fun ways to keep your little bunnies entertained in lockdown

We’re facing Easter in lockdown, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less fun than normal. As well as indulging in a bite (or 20) of chocolate and staging a fun Easter egg hunt at home, there are so many easy Easter crafts for kids you can do!

If you’re looking for some inspiration we’ve gathered together some of the best Easter arts and crafts ideas for you to try with your little bunnies – hop to it!

DIY Easter tree biscuits box of 10, £36.99, Selfridges

How about an Easter craft for kids you can eat? There are ten fresh vanilla biscuit eggs inside this Biscuiteers DIY box, complete with icing and three kinds of toppings – the same tools as the experts at the brand’s London icing café. Go on, crack on.

Easter craft box, from £8.95, Toucanbox

Toucanbox is a flexible letterbox subscription of really fab activity boxes which can also be gifted individually. Their Easter creativity box is packed full of Easter crafts for kids ages 2-8, including an assemble it yourself wooden flower press, a spring pin bowling set for them to decorate and an Easter magazine which has everything they need to make an Easter basket, create a cottontail painting, make a bunny catapult and more.

Easter egg decorating kit, £8.50, Anthropology

Decorating your own eggs is a time-old Easter craft idea that kids of all ages will love. This kit is contains everything you need to decorate 6 polystyrene eggs – and there’s no danger of them breaking!

Easter kids craft box, £28.65, Etsy

There’s everything you need in this craft box for a multitude of Easter arts and crafts which older kids can do on their own and younger children can complete with the help of an adult. Activities include salt painting eggs, yarn tassel garlands, Easter scavenger hunt clues and adorable gold foil bunny plates and snack cones. It also comes with a digital Easter celebration guide which is filled with even more ideas.

Easter box kit, was £20 now £18, The Works

Here’s a novel idea – make an ‘Easter box, decorated with spring flowers and your name to keep your chocolate eggs stashed away in. You get a wooden box, glitter flowers and letters and a glue gun in this crafty set. And there’s next day delivery available.

Easter bonnet craft pack, £12, Etsy

Easter bonnets were traditionally worn to church at the end of the fasting period of Lent by ladies who were keen to show off new clothes they had made to symbolise this period of renewal. If you want to have a go at making your own with the little ones, invest in this great value little kit, which contains a plain Easter bonnet with ribbon and everything you need to jazz it up, including feathers, stickers, glitter eggs, chicks, pastel-hued Easter grass pom poms and more. It even comes with a glue stick so you really don’t need to buy anything else to complete the craft.

Easter basket weaving kit pack of 4, £9.90, Amazon

If you’re having an Easter egg hunt, why not make your own baskets to collect those chocolate eggs? This Amazon bestseller has all the kit for four easy to weave foam baskets – absolutely no glue required.

LEGO Easter bunny, £13.49, Lego.com

Suitable for kids aged eight and up, this buildable Easter bunny should keep them busy for a while. Put the 293 pieces together to make a bunny with posable head and ears, nestled in a meadow setting with two customisable Easter eggs.

Easter craft set, £10.99, eBay

You can complete every Easter craft for kids imaginable if you snap up one of these sets – whether you want to make a wreath, craft some Easter cards or do a collage, there’s everything you could ever need, and then some. The contents are almost too numerous to list but to give you an idea, Easter craft essential include: pipe cleaners, pom poms, stickers, patterned paper, tissue paper, chicks, foam eggs, bunny ears templates, goggle eyes, bunny feet, fabric flowers, pots of glitter, fluffy chicks, paper straws…

Easter card-making kit was £11.59 now £10, The Works

Are you looking to make some Easter cards to send to loved ones in isolation? This is the ultimate kit for making beautiful home-made Easter cards – you get a tub of glue, eight jars of min gems, a library of rainbow glitter, 15 sheets of card, two sheets of rainbow gems and two sheets of silver gem stickers. And all for a tenner!

